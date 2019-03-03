Palestinian suspect in Ori Ansbacher’s murder to be charged in coming days
Palestinian suspect in Ori Ansbacher’s murder to be charged in coming days

Authorities say they are seeking to prosecute Arafat Irfaiya for murder in context of a terrorist act, in addition to rape, but have yet to formally file indictment

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:05 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Arafat Irfaiya, a 29-year-old Palestinian suspected of killing a young Israeli woman, in custody at the Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem on February 11, 2019. (MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

2:57 pm

Eurovision ticket marketing frozen due to irregularities in sales process

The sale of tickets for the May Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv has been suspended until further notice after organizers suspected irregularities and problems in the sale process, Hebrew media reports.

2:46 pm

Police: Soldier attempts to pass security check at train station without showing ID, is beaten

Police say an IDF soldier out of uniform was beaten after he refused to show his army ID upon entering the Beersheba train station and attempted to run through the security check instead.

Officers apprehended the soldier and one of them shoved the butt of his weapon into the head of the suspect.

2:25 pm

Likud axed campaign field organizer over ties to wife of journalist critical of PM — report

The Likud party fired one of its campaign field organizers upon learning that he is a good friend of the wife of a prominent journalist who has written extensively about Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged corrupt dealings as premier, the Haaretz daily reports.

Nadav Doani had been hired to run campaign operations on the day of elections, but when rumors began to swirl about his friendship with Hila Caspit, the wife of Maariv reporter Ben Caspit, he was quickly axed from the position, Haaretz says.

2:25 pm

Netanyahu condemns attack on French synagogue memorial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks out against an attack on a Holocaust memorial in the French city of Strasbourg.

Netanyahu condemns the “horrific, anti-Semitic” defacing of a monument marking the site of a synagogue destroyed by the Nazis in 1940.

French police on Saturday launched an investigation of the incident, in which a heavy memorial stone was moved off its base in the eastern city. The incident comes amid a rise in anti-Semitic attacks in France in recent months, including spray-painting of swastikas on around 80 Jewish gravestones last month.

Netanyahu calls upon “all leaders of enlightened countries to join in denouncing it in a systematic and continuous fashion. The first way to combat anti-Semitism is to denounce, to condemn it unequivocally.”

— AP

2:07 pm

Senior UK Labour official: Party is not ‘institutionally’ anti-Semitic

A senior lawmaker for Britain’s Labour party says that while the faction does have a minor problem with anti-Semitism, it is not institutional.

MP John McDonnell’s remarks come as an internal row brewed within the Labour party on how to deal with complaints of internal anti-Semitism experienced by members.

While admitting that there “clearly there is a problem,” McDonnell tells the Sky News television station that “I reject outright that Labor is institutionally anti-Semitic.”

He says figures show that only 0.1% of members have been involved in anti-Semitic incidents.

“It’s a tiny number but it’s still a problem,” he says. “I do not want one anti-Semite in our party, I do not want one piece of evidence of someone being anti-Semitic. We’ve got to eradicate it from our party.”

— Stuart Winer

2:06 pm

read more:
2:06 pm

