Palestinian youth arrested near Nablus on suspicion of raping girl in Tel Aviv

Police announce the arrest of a Palestinian minor suspected of serial sexual assault, including the rape of a minor in Tel Aviv.

The suspect is arrested in the West Bank village of Kabalan, near Nablus, where he has been in hiding to avoid Israeli authorities.

Undercover Border Police officers raid a compound of several homes in the village after a lengthy and “complex” undercover investigation, police say in a statement.

The youth stands accused of raping a girl he came across on a Tel Aviv street, as well as multiple “indecent acts” toward women and girls.

The Tel Aviv Youth Court extends his remand by five days.