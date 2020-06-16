Palestinians destroying files out of fear Israel will steal them — report

Palestinian security officers are destroying secret files out of fear that Israeli forces will enter their offices and seize them should fighting break out after parts of the West Bank are annexed into Israel, AFP reports.

Palestinian sources tell AFP the campaign began a month ago after an order came from “above.”

Some information has been scanned and placed on USB sticks, which are now being hidden.

During the Second Intifada, Israeli soldiers entered some Palestinian offices and seized confidential documents and Palestinians fear it may happen again.

Israel’s Channel 12 news previously reported on the files being destroyed or hidden.