Party registrar okays request by wife of Rabin’s killer to form political party

The party registrar has approved a request by the wife of Yigal Amir, assassin of late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, to form a political party.

Attorney Eyal Globus says he received an affidavit from Larissa Trimbobler in which she said “her party and/or actions do not seek to justify the murder of a prime minister.” Globus says “there is no justification in the law to prevent the party from being registered.”

Democratic Camp MK Stav Shaffir had petitioned Globus to strike down the party.

Trimbobler has said her party will seek just trials and potential repeat trials in cases where there is a suspicion of miscarriage of justice. Several of her partners in the new party previously led a party calling for Amir to be released.

Trimbobler’s party has virtually no chance of winning enough votes to enter the Knesset.