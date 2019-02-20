PM promised Jewish Home ministerial posts to merge with extremist party

Jewish Home leader Rafi Peretz says he backs a deal offered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that would see his party merge with an extremist faction, Otzma Yehudit, in exchange for 2 ministerial posts in the next government and the 28th slot on the Likud party list.

In a statement, Peretz says he is seeking approval from the Jewish Home central committee, and that a decision will be made later this evening.

He asserts that nationalist religious parties “will be senior partners in leading the country and the next Knesset.”