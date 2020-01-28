The Times of Israel is liveblogging the official announcement of the US administration’s Mideast peace proposal and other news Tuesday as it unfolds.
PM to bring annexation of Jordan Valley, all settlements for cabinet vote Sunday
Netanyahu tells reporters in Washington that he will bring the annexation of the Jordan Valley and all West Bank settlements for a vote in Sunday’s cabinet meeting.
American Ambassador to Israel David Friedman says Israel can move forward on annexation whenever it wishes.
Asked if Israel must wait to annex settlements that would be part of the Jewish state under the plan, Friedman tells reporters: “No, Israel does not have to wait at all.”
Jordan warns of ‘dangerous consequences’ to unilateral Israeli action
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warns of “dangerous consequences to unilateral steps by Israel, which threaten to create a new reality on the ground.”
He says a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution, is “the only path to a lasting, comprehensive peace.”
Bennett: We support annexation, won’t allow Palestinian state
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett is naturally supportive of Israeli extending sovereignty “over all settlement” areas in the coming days.
However, he says, “We will not allow the Israeli government to recognize a Palestinian state under any circumstances.”
Amir Peretz: Government has no legitimacy for diplomatic moves before election
Labor-Gesher-Meretz says Israel’s future must be decided in direct negotiations with the Palestinian Authority.
He says its timing weeks before a national election means “there is no legitiamcy for the government to carry out diplomatic moves, despite American backing, and must be dealt with after the election.”
Settler leader: Plan far from perfect but we must act wisely
The head of the Efrat Regional Council in the West Bank, who deals with the Yesha settlement umbrella group’s foreign affairs, says the US plan “includes many achievements and alongside them difficult challenges for Israel and the settlements.”
Oded Revivi says the plan “is far from perfect” and says settler leaders must consider “how to realize and leverage the plan for Israel.”
He says though it may be difficult for settlers to swallow some of the proposal’s concessions, “we must act wisely and not just out of difficult gut feelings.”
US Middle East peace plan ‘could prove a positive step forwards,’ UK says
Britain gives a cautious welcome to US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, after he unveiled his proposal with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.
Downing Street says Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Trump earlier. “The leaders discussed the United States’ proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, which could prove a positive step forwards,” a spokesman says.
— AFP
Palestinian protesters in Ramallah burn photos of Netanyahu, Trump
Palestinians are demonstrating in Ramallah in response to the US announcement of its peace plan which is seen as being more favorable towards Israel than any proposal in history.
The scope of the protests is not immediately clear, but photos show demonstrators burning photos of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.
White House releases fact sheet on peace plan, as well as full proposal
The Trump administration has issued a fact sheet about the newly released peace proposal. You can read it here.
The full proposal has also been released, and can be viewed here.
Settler leaders to meet with Netanyahu before making statement on plan
Senior settler leaders who are accompanying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington will be meeting with the premier in the next hour to be briefed on the details of the Trump peace plan, the Yesha settlement umbrella council says in a statement.
At the conclusion of that meeting, the group will issue a statement reacting to the plan.
Asked at White House if Oman backs plan, envoy says ‘We haven’t seen it yet’
Asked if her presence at the White House press conference means her country accepts Trump’s peace plan, Omani Ambassador to the US Hunaina Al-Mughairy says “we haven’t seen the plan yet.”
She notes friendliness towards Israel and that the Gulf state’s late leader hosted Netanyahu in Muscat.
— Raphael Ahren
Hamas: Palestinians must unite to fight occupation on all fronts
Hamas says Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip “must unite to fight the occupation,” both on the ground, legally and diplomatically.
Khalil al-Hayya, member of Hamas’s Political Bureau, says Palestinians now need “a unified strategy… the world must see Palestinian outrage over the deal.”
Peace Now: US plan ‘as detached from reality as it is eye-catching’
Left-wing group Peace Now says the Trump peace plan is “as detached from reality as it is eye-catching. The plan’s green light for Israel to annex isolated settlements in exchange for a perforated Palestinian state is unviable and would not bring stability.”
“This is not how peace is built.”
It says: “Any outline that does not include the establishment of a Palestinian state on the basis of the pre-1967 lines with minor land swaps, the evacuation of deep settlements and two capitals in Jerusalem will find its way into the dustbin of history.”
Israeli military intel chief: Peace proposal may spark instability
The head of Israeli Military Intelligence says US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal may spark instability within Palestinian society and throughout the Arab world, but refrains from making larger predictions.
Maj. Gen. Tamir Hyman, speaking in Tel Aviv at the same time as the unveiling of Trump’s plan, says the deciding factor for the immediate ramifications of the plan will be how it is received by young people and average citizens, and how they will force their governments to act.
“We haven’t seen [the plan] yet, but we assume that it will have an impact on the region,” Hyman says.
— Judah Ari Gross
PM says Israel owes Trump, Jared Kushner ‘eternal debt of gratitude’
Netanyahu tells Jared Kushner: “The Jewish state owes you, and it owes President Trump an eternal debt of gratitude.”
Netanyahu: Israel will apply its laws to Jordan Valley and all settlements
Netanyahu says Israel will apply its laws to the Jordan Valley and all settlements.
For at least four years Israel will maintain the status quo “in areas that your plan does not designate as being part of Israel in the future.”
“At the same time Israel will apply its laws to the Jordan Valley, to all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and to other areas that your plan designates as part of Israel and which the United States has agreed to recognize as part of Israel.”
Netanyahu: Trump ‘recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over all Jewish communities’
Netanyahu says Trump is “puncturing [the] big lie” that Israel is illegally occupying territory of its forefathers. “You are recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over all the Jewish communities, large and small alike.”
He says past plans failed because they “tried to pressure Israel to withdraw from vital territory like the Jordan Valley.”
But Trump “recognized that Israeli must have sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and other strategic areas in Judea and Samaria.”
PM: Trump 1st world leader to recognize our sovereignty over areas in Judea and Samaria
Netanyahu has begun speaking.
He welcomes the presence of envoys from Bahrain, Oman and the UAE who are indeed in the audience.
He says this day reminds him of May 14, 1948 when US President Truman recognized the State of Israel.
“I believe that down the decades and perhaps down the centuries we will also remember January 28, 2020 because on this day you became the first world leader to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over areas in Judea and Samaria that are vital to our security and central to our heritage.”
He says Trump has “charted a brilliant future” for Israelis, Palestinians and the region.
Trump says ‘time for Muslim world to fix mistake of 1948, recognize Israel’
“It is time for the Muslim world to fix the mistake it made in 1948 when it chose to attack instead of recognizing the new state of Israel,” Trump says.
Trump to Abbas: Come to the table, ‘we’ll be with you every step of the way’
In an appeal to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump says if Palestinians come to the table, “we’ll be with you every step of the way.”
He says his plan “could be the last opportunity” for Palestinians to get an independent state.
US president calls on Palestinians ‘to meet challenges of peaceful coexistence’
“We are asking the Palestinians to meet the challenges of peaceful coexistence,” Trump says.
This includes laws enshrining human rights, “stopping the malign activities of Hamas, Islamic Jihad” and other terror groups and “halting financial compensation to terrorists.”
No Palestinians or Israelis will be uprooted from their homes, Trump says
“No Palestinians or Israelis will be uprooted from their homes” as part of the US plan, Trump says.
Trump has both said Jerusalem will not be divided and that the plan includes a Palestinian capital in eastern Jerusalem.
A bit confusing to say the least.
Trump says plan calls for two-state solution, Jerusalem to remain undivided
The president says the detailed US plan calls for a two-state solution, includes detailed maps of territory.
He says the future Palestinian state will be contiguous. Also says Jerusalem will remain Israel’s “undivided capital.”
Trump: Plan fundamentally different from past diplomacies
“This vision for peace is fundamentally different from past diplomacies,” Trump says. “Even the most well-intentioned plans were light on factual details and heavy on conceptual framework.”
He says: “Today, Israel is taking a giant step toward peace… Netanyahu informed me that he is willing to endorse the vision as a basis for direct negotiations.”
Trump: Palestinians ‘deserve better life, to achieve extraordinary potential’
Trump is now speaking. The US president says support for the plan by both Netanyahu and Benny Gantz shows “peace transcends politics in Israel.”
He also says Palestinians “deserve a far better life — they deserve a chance to achieve their extraordinary potential.”
US officials say Trump plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze
US officials say President Donald Trump’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of East Jerusalem, ending speculation as to whether his administration, in preparing a proposal without input from Palestinian leaders, would abandon a “two-state resolution” to the conflict.
The officials say the plan more than doubles the territory currently under Palestinian control, although it also recognizes Israeli sovereignty over major settlement blocs in the West Bank, something to which the Palestinians will almost certainly object.
The Palestinians have already rejected the proposal, accusing Trump of being biased in favor of Israel as he has adopted policies that bolster Israel at their expense.
The plan does call for a four-year freeze in new Israeli settlement construction, during which time details of a comprehensive agreement would be negotiated, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of Trump’s announcement.
However, it is not immediately clear if the freeze could be extended if a final deal is not concluded in the four years.
— AP
Report: Envoys for Bahrain, UAE at White House presser
Channel 12 reports that ambassadors of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are present at the White House for the press conference.
There is no independent confirmation of the report.
Watch live now: Trump unveils US peace plan with Netanyahu at his side
The press conference on the US plan for Mideast peace is about to begin. Watch it here.
Arab MK says Abbas refused to receive text of US plan earlier today
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi tells Channel 12 that the US administration tried today to send the text of its peace proposal plan to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Ramallah refused to accept it.
Channel 12 report: US will back Israel annexing West Bank land within days
Contradicting earlier reports by Channel 13 news, Channel 12 is reporting that the US will support Israel redrawing its borders and annexing large West Bank territories within days.
Hopefully things will become clearer at 7 p.m.
Netanyahu: A historic day for Israel, one of the most important days of my life
Prime Minister Netanyahu, in a tweet, says: “This is a historic day for the State of Israel and one of the most important days of my life.”
There are just under 30 minutes until the world finds out exactly why he is so pleased.
Link to livestream of Trump announcement
The livestream of US President Donald Trump’s remarks on the release of the US peace proposal will begin here in some 45 minutes.
A clock is counting down to the press conference. The video will also be available at the top of the blog at 7 p.m.
Arab League to hold urgent meeting on Trump’s Mideast plan
The Arab League says it will convene an urgent meeting on Saturday in response to US President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.
Hossam Zaki, the pan-Arab body’s deputy secretary, tells reporters that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will attend to discuss the “so-called Deal of the Century.”
The extraordinary meeting comes on the back of a Palestinian request to the League, which is headquartered in Cairo.
— AFP
Balloon bombs land in Sderot, Kiryat Gat
Balloon-borne bombs have landed in the areas of Sderot and Kiryat Gat in southern Israel, police say.
Sappers were called to defuse the explosives.
Joint List MK: Trump has become ‘chairman of Likud — White House branch’
Ayman Odeh, head of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, says the US peace proposal “is a targeted assassination of the two-state solution.”
He tells Channel 12 news: “The important thing is that the two peoples and their leaders here come to agreements, and not the corrupt Trump with corrupt Netanyahu sitting in the White House and deciding for the people here.”
Fellow party MK Yousef Jabareen adds that the US president has become a servant to Netanyahu’s whims, calling Trump “the chairman of Likud — White House branch.”
Smotrich: AG ‘a self-appointed sovereign’ out of touch with will of the people
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich accuses Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit — who today filed an indictment against the prime minister in three criminal cases — of being “a self-appointed sovereign” out of touch with the will of the people.
Mandelblit, Yamina’s Smotrich tweets, “is not authorized to speak in Israel’s name. To summarize the last few days’ events in two sentences: Israel supports Benjamin Netanyahu — the self-appointed sovereigns are against him. Israel is against [Arab MK Heba Yazbak] — the self-appointed sovereigns support her. That’s the whole story.”
White House said to tell PM it opposes immediate annexation steps
The White House has made it clear to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it opposes immediate unilateral moves by Israel after the announcement of the American peace proposal, such as annexation of the Jordan Valley or other parts of the West Bank, Channel 13 news reports.
The network says this position was also conveyed to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz when he met with US President Donald Trump yesterday.
It says the administration is hoping to gain Arab support for its plan, and understands that unilateral moves by Israel will foil any such backing.
Upcoming release of US peace plan fails to stir much interest in US media
The imminent publication of the US administration’s peace plan may be the talk of the town in Jerusalem and Ramallah, but in Washington it’s getting almost no attention at all.
All major newspapers, as well as the morning television shows, focus on US President Donald Trump’s impeachment woes. Other topics making the headlines are the aftermath of basketball star Kobe Bryant’s death and the spread of China’s coronavirus.
The “Deal of the Century,” on the other hand, is hardly mentioned at all.
— Raphael Ahren
West Bank settlements report rapid growth in 2019
The population of Jewish settlements in the West Bank surged by more than 3 percent in 2019, well above the growth rate of Israel’s overall population, a settler group says. It predicts even higher growth this year thanks to a nascent building boom made possible by friendly policies of the Trump administration.
The data, released ahead of US President Donald Trump’s long-awaited peace plan, indicate that evacuating settlements is no longer a viable option for international peacemakers, says Baruch Gordon, director of West Bank Jewish Population Stats.
“We’re here and we’re not going anywhere,” he says.
His group, using official Interior Ministry data, says the population of West Bank settlements rose to 463,353 people as of Jan. 1, up 3.1% from 449,508 a year earlier. In comparison, Israel’s overall population rose 1.9% in 2019.
Palestinians protest Trump plan in Gaza City
Thousands of Palestinians are protesting in Gaza City ahead of the Trump administration’s announcement of its peace plan, which is expected to strongly favor Israel.
The protesters burn pictures of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and raise a banner reading “Palestine is not for sale.”
During the rally, Gaza’s Hamas rulers express rare support for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas of the rival Fatah movement, welcoming his call for a broad meeting of Palestinian factions.
Protest against the alleged "Deal of the Century" in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/T2zPREm4Kz
— Palestine Play (@PalestinePlay) January 28, 2020
Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya says Hamas and “all the factions” will join the meeting, planned for after the Trump plan is announced later Tuesday. He says: “When we are united, neither Netanyahu nor Trump dare to take away our rights.”
— AP
Bennett: Why was it so urgent for prosecutors to humiliate PM when he’s abroad?
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party, attacks state prosecutors for filing charges against the prime minister while he is abroad for talks on the US proposal for Mideast peace.
“Why was it so urgent for them to humiliate Prime Minister Netanyahu when he’s abroad, representing all of us?” he says. “They could have waited a day or two for him to return home.”
Ariel mayor: PM should accept US proposal if it means limited Palestinian state
A West Bank settlement umbrella group said earlier today they oppose any US peace plan that allows for a Palestinian state.
But breaking with his colleagues, Ariel Mayor Eli Shaviro calls on Netanyahu to accept the plan, saying he can live with a demilitarized Palestinian state on 70 percent of the West Bank, which has widely been reported to be what the Trump plan will offer.
Moreover, he asserts that the Palestinian Authority will reject the proposal as Ramallah has long vowed to do, and that Jerusalem accepting it now will allow Israel to move forward with plans to immediately annex parts of the West Bank.
“I and other heads of municipalities in Judea and Samaria [West Bank] believe that this was an irresponsible statement [issued by the Yesha Council],” Shaviro says in a statement.
— Jacob Magid
IDF arrests man who apparently crossed into Israel from Lebanon
Israeli troops arrest a man who appears to have crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military says.
The suspect was found near the Bedouin village of Arab al-Aramshe, near the Lebanese border.
“IDF troops, working with the Israel Police and [Shin Bet], were called to the scene and are interrogating the suspect in the field. It appears that the suspect crossed the border from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory,” the IDF says in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Sources close to Netanyahu: ‘Obsessive’ AG didn’t even wait for end of US summit
Sources close to the prime minister assail Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit for immediately filing the indictment against Netanyahu at court after the latter announced earlier in the day that he was giving up his bid for immunity.
“If anyone still had doubts that there is an obsessive persecution against Prime Minister Netanyahu, they’ve now been given clear proof,” the unnamed associates tell multiple Hebrew media outlets.
“The eagerness to file the preposterous indictment against the prime minister is so great, they couldn’t even wait a single day for the historic summit in Washington, one of the most important in the nation’s history, to conclude.”
PMO says Netanyahu will update Putin on Trump deal, regional developments
The Prime Minister’s Office says Netanyahu’s meeting with Putin will deal with “regional developments and the Deal of the Century” — the US peace proposal.
But local media isn’t buying it. Ynet is now joining Channel 12 in assuming that the premier will return with Naama Issachar.
PM to fly from US to Moscow, prompting speculation jailed Israeli to be freed
The prime minister will depart from Washington tomorrow, but instead of returning to Israel he will fly to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speculation abounds, with Channel 12 news saying his visit may herald the release of jailed Israeli Naama Issachar — who is awaiting an expected pardon from Putin. Other outlets believe it is more likely the two leaders will discuss the new US peace plan.
Army prepares for possible West Bank violence ahead of peace plan’s announcement
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructs the Israel Defense Forces’ top brass to be on high alert in the West Bank ahead of the release of US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“The minister instructed the troops to be prepared for the scenario of an immediate escalation [of violence] in light of the presentation of the plan and the agitation of the street, without the cooperation of the Palestinian Authority,” his office says.
Throughout the day, Bennett has toured the West Bank and met with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, the head of the Central Command Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, and the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig. Gen. Yaniv Alaluf.
“The IDF and troops in the field are prepared for any eventuality. We have before us days that will determine borders and the application of sovereignty,” Bennett says. “Threats by the Palestinians will not deter us.”
— Judah Ari Gross
Iran’s president urges huge election turnout
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani calls for a massive turnout in next month’s parliamentary election, which looks set to be challenging for the coalition government.
“We hope that all our people will come to the polls and participate because these elections will have consequences for our regional and international policy,” as well as in Iran, he says.
Rouhani, a moderate conservative, makes the appeal during a televised speech to mark the inauguration of water sanitation projects near Tehran.
The alliance of moderates and reformers that propelled Rouhani to power in 2013 is scrambling to avoid losing its majority in the February 21 election.
— AFP
Attorney general files indictment against Netanyahu at Jerusalem District Court
Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he is abandoning his bid to receive parliamentary immunity, the attorney general is not wasting any time and a short time ago filed the indictment against Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court.
“The indictment was filed a short time ago… as is required by law,” his office says.
It is not yet clear when the prime minister’s trial will actually begin, though most commentators doubt it will happen before the March 2 election.
Russian FM urges coordination on Mideast peace plan
Russia’s foreign minister is calling for multilateral efforts in helping negotiate peace in the Middle East.
The Trump administration is set to announce its long-awaited peace plan on Tuesday. The plan is expected to strongly favor Israel and to pave the way for it to annex large parts of the West Bank.
Asked about the US plan, Sergey Lavrov says the so-called quartet of Middle East peacemakers — America, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations — should analyze the proposal.
Lavrov also emphasizes that it’s essential to listen to the Palestinians’ position. He says it’s also important for the Arab League to weigh in. The league has already put forth its own peace initiative.
— AP
