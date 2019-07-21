The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
PM’s wife say she didn’t tell Rafi Peretz’s wife her husband shouldn’t step aside for Shaked
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s wife Sara is denying a report that she recently told Rafi Peretz’s wife that her husband shouldn’t step aside for Ayelet Shaked as leader in a theoretical alliance of right-wing parties.
“Sara Netanyahu and Rafi Peretz’s wife met briefly and accidentally at a large wedding,” the Ynet news site quotes a letter put out on Sara Netanyahu’s behalf as saying.
“The two briefly embraced while surrounded by a large crowd and agreed to meet later. The claim about the details of the conversation that supposedly took place is a falsehood and fabrication.”
Netanyahu says he’ll extend US ambassador’s term for another year
Prime Minister Netanyahu says he’ll extend Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer’s term for another year, after a TV report said the envoy would complete his tenure in September.
“We’ll extend Ron Dermer’s term by at least a year. He is a fantastic ambassador,” Netanyahu said in a Facebook live video.
According to a Channel 12 report yesterday, the Civil Service Commissioner rejected Netanyahu’s request to extend Dermer’s term.
Before his appointment as ambassador in 2013, Dermer was one of the prime minister’s closest advisers. He is considered to have close ties with the White House and was once a Republican Party operative.
Netanyahu reportedly urging Peretz not to give Shaked top spot in right-wing union
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing Education Minister Rafi Peretz not to step aside as leader of the Union of Right-Wing Parties for Ayelet Shaked, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Shaked, a former justice minister, is expected to announce this evening she’ll take over as leader of the New Right party from Naftali Bennett ahead of Knesset elections in September. Ahead of the announcement, Peretz called on Shaked and Bennett to hold negotiations on allying with URWP to form a joint bloc of national-religious factions.
According to Kan, Netanyahu spoke by phone with Peretz three times today in an effort to prevent URWP from uniting with the New Right.
The report says Netanyahu tried to convince Peretz that allying with Shaked would not cause the party to win more seats in September’s election, even though polls have indicated it would.
The prime minister is instead pushing Peretz to again team up with Itamar Ben Gvir of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party, a merger Netanyahu brokered before elections in April.
Separately, the Ynet news site reported that Netanyahu’s wife Sara recently told Peretz’s wife Michal that her husband should not cede the top spot in a right-wing alliance to Shaked.
Sara Netanyahu is reported to have a deep disdain for Shaked, who along with Bennett worked for Netanyahu when he was opposition leader.
Trump says ‘the squad’ must apologize to US, Israel
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump renews attacks on four Democratic congresswomen he launched xenophobic tweets against last week, demanding they apologize “for the horrible (hateful) things they have said.”
“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country,” Trump tweets of ethnic-minority first-term Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.
“They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!” the president tweets.
The comments come a week after Trump sparked a firestorm of outrage when he attacked the left-leaning lawmakers with a series of tweets, saying they should “go back” to their countries of origin.
The group — three of whom were born in the United States — are of Puerto Rican, Palestinian, Somali and African-American descent.
In a rare move, Trump was rebuked by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday for “racist comments” against the women, who are known as “the squad.”
The following day chants of “Send her back!” broke out at the president’s “Make America Great Again” rally in Greenville, North Carolina, when he again attacked the women.
— AFP
Foreign Ministry to host Arab journalists, including from Iraq and Saudi Arabia
The Foreign Ministry announces it will host six journalists from Arab countries in Israel this week, including from Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
The journalists will tour Jerusalem, northern Israel, Tel Aviv and other sites in the country, as well as meet with Knesset members, ministry officials and academics.
The ministry says the purpose of the visit was to expose the journalists to the “Israeli positions” on unspecified diplomatic issues and to Israeli society.
A statement from the ministry doesn’t specify who the journalists are and what countries they come from, but stresses it’ll be the first such delegation to include journalists from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, neither of which has diplomatic ties with Israel.
Lufthansa resumes flights to Cairo after safety pause
CAIRO — Lufthansa has resumed flying to Cairo following a one-day suspension due to safety concerns.
The German airline’s website shows LH582 took off from Frankfurt after an almost two-hour delay and was expected to arrive in Egypt’s capital later Sunday.
On Saturday, British Airways announced the suspension of its flights to and from Cairo for seven days for unspecified reasons related to security.
British Airways attributed its cancellations to what it called its constant review of security arrangements at all airports, calling them “a precaution to allow for further assessment.” Lufthansa said it was suspending its flights as a precaution, mentioning “safety” but not “security” as its concern.
Company spokespeople would not elaborate on what motivated the suspensions.
— AP
Peretz calls on Shaked, Bennett to hold talks this evening on right-wing union
Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz responds to Naftali Bennett of the New Right’s call for national religious factions to unite ahead of September’s Knesset elections.
“I am happy to see the people of the New Right reach an agreement among themselves,” Peretz writes on Twitter, referring to Ayelet Shaked’s expected announcement this evening that she’ll head the New Right rather than Bennett.
“Now the time has come for a true union on the right. Ayelet and Naftali, you are already invited to negotiations on a union this evening,” Peretz adds.
Iranian FM says John Bolton hoping to drag UK ‘into a quaqmire’
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hits out once again at the “B team” following his country’s seizure of a UK-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing US National Security Adviser John Bolton of seeking to bring Britain into a conflict with Iran.
Make no mistake:
Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, @AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire.
Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 21, 2019
Israeli youth basketball team gunning for back-to-back titles
Israel’s national under-20 basketball team is looking to win the FIBA European Championships for a second year in a row when it faces off against Spain this evening.
The youth squad has now been in the finals for three consecutive years, with 2018 marking the first time it ever won the championship.
The Israeli team secured its spot in this year’s championship with its 81-70 victory over France on Saturday. Deni Avdija, who is leading Israel in scoring this tournament, put in a game high 26 points for the blue and whites.
Spain, who is undefeated so far, beat Germany 80-62 to punch its ticket to the title game.
The Israeli squad may get a boost in tonight’s game from the home crowd, as the tournament is being held in Tel Aviv.
Bennett says Israel ‘more important than personal advancement,’ calls for a united right
Ahead of Ayelet Shaked’s expected announcement this evening she’ll lead the New Right in upcoming elections, the party’s current leader Naftali Bennett issues a call for all right-wing factions to get together.
“The country is more important than personal advancement and the country right now needs a united right,” Bennett writes on his Twitter account.
The tweet appears aimed at the Union of Right-Wing Parties, an alliance of two national-religious factions that has resisted calls for it to be led by Shaked.
The Kan public broadcaster meanwhile reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with URWP leader Rafi Peretz this evening and push him to again team up with Itamar Ben Gvir of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party.
According to Kan, Ben Gvir recently talked with Shaked about teaming up with New Right in the event that the party doesn’t join forces with URWP.
German FM urges diplomacy after Iran’s seizure of UK tanker
Germany’s foreign minister is warning Iran that its seizure of commercial vessels in a key Persian Gulf shipping lane is contributing to an “escalation spiral” that could lead to war.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says in comments to Bild newspaper’s Sunday edition that the seizure of a British tanker Friday and the temporary detention of another has made the situation in the Gulf “a lot more serious and dangerous than it has been.”
He says “there can be no winners, only losers, in a possible uncontrolled military escalation” and calls on Iran’s leaders to fulfill “their responsibilities and not continue with this escalation spiral.”
Maas says European efforts are focused on keeping diplomatic channels open with “voices of reason” despite the challenges involved.
He says: “This is about preventing war.”
— AP
Peretz associates say Shaked decision meant to pressure him to give up top spot
Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz will meet with the faction’s No. 2 Bezalel Smotrich this afternoon ahead of Ayelet Shaked’s expected announcement that she’ll head the New Right party in upcoming elections.
Shaked’s decision comes as Peretz resists calls to give her the top spot in URWP, even though polls indicate it would do better at the ballot box with her as leader.
Anonymous associates of Peretz tell the Ynet news site that Shaked and the New Right’s Naftali Bennett “intend to launch a blitz and force us on a [joint] list under their conditions.”
“We won’t allow this to happen. Shaked won’t get the top place,” the sources say.
UK Treasury chief vows to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM
LONDON — British Treasury chief Philip Hammond says he will quit if — as widely expected — Boris Johnson becomes prime minister this week.
Hammond said Sunday that Johnson’s vow to take the U.K. out of the European Union on October 31 with or without a divorce deal is “not something that I could ever sign up to.”
He is the third minister within a week to quit or say they will resign in order to try to block a no-deal Brexit. Economists say leaving the EU without a deal would cause Britain economic turmoil.
Johnson is the strong favorite to win a two-person runoff to lead the Conservative Party and the country. The winner is being announced Tuesday, with the victor taking over from Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday.
— AP
Iran says fate of seized UK-flagged ship depends on crew ‘cooperation’
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says the fate of a British-flagged tanker it is refusing to hand back after seizing it in the Gulf depends on the cooperation of its crew with an investigation.
A senior official also says the entire crew of the Stena Impero oil tanker was in good health.
The vessel was impounded with its 23 crew members aboard at the port of Bandar Abbas after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized it in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.
Its crew is made up of 18 Indians, including the captain, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino.
“All of them are in full health, they are on the vessel and the vessel is… anchored in a safe place,” says Allah-Morad Afifipoor, director-general of the Hormozgan province port and maritime authority.
“We are ready to meet their needs. But we have to carry out investigations with regards the vessel,” he tells Press TV. “The investigation depends on the cooperation by the crew members on the vessel, and also our access to the evidence required for us to look into the matter.”
Britain called the seizure “dangerous” and summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires on Saturday, urging Iran to de-escalate tensions and release the tanker.
— AFP
UK navy heard in audio trying to thwart Iran ship seizure
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — In an audio recording released by a maritime security risk firm, a British naval officer can be heard saying that the transit of a British-flagged vessel through the Strait of Hormuz must not be impaired under international law, just before it is seized by Iranian forces.
The same recording has an Iranian naval officer telling the Stena Impero to change course, saying: “You obey, you will be safe.”
The audio released Sunday by Dryad Global shows how the British navy was unable to prevent the ship’s seizure by Iranian forces on Friday.
Iranian officials say the move came in response to Britain’s role in seizing an Iranian supertanker loaded with some 2 million barrels of crude weeks earlier.
Friday’s incident comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.
— AP
