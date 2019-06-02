Police minister defends opening Temple Mount to Jewish visitors

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan defends the opening of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City to Jewish visitors for Jerusalem Day, following clashes at the site between police and Muslim worshipers.

“My policy since my first day in office has been to do everything in order that the Temple Mount will be open to whoever wants to visit it, most definitely on an important day like today,” Erdan tells reporters ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Erdan hails police for “doing everything” to ensure visitors can access the Temple Mount and says arrests were made ahead of Jerusalem Day “based on intelligence.”