Politicians send condolences to family of stabbing victim

Politicians condemn the stabbing attack in central Israel and send condolences to the family of the victim, Rabbi Shai Ohayon, 39.

“My heart is with the family and loved ones of Rabbi Shai Ohayon, who was murdered in cold blood,” tweets opposition leader Yair Lapid. “The fight against terrorism continues.”

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri says he’s “shocked and pained over the heinous murder of the dear yeshiva student, a beloved Bratslav Hasid, a Torah scholar and a father of four, Rabbi Shai Ohayon, who fell victim to this lowlife murderer in an attack today in Petah Tikva.”

“I send my honest condolences to his widow, children and whole family,” adds Deri.