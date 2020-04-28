Poll: Most Israelis trust health officials, government on crisis

A survey released by the Israel Democracy Institute shows most Israelis trust health officials and the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, though fewer believe media reports on the pandemic are reliable.

The poll, conducted by IDI’s Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research, finds that 76 percent of Israelis trust information given by health professionals, 73% trust info from the Health Ministry, and 61.5% feel the media is a reliable purveyor of information during the crisis.

Meanwhile social media ranks lowest by far, with only 17% trusting what they read there.

Also, 37.5% of Israelis feel the government exaggerated the danger posed by the virus while 58% disagree.

Finally, 50% of Israelis are optimistic about the country’s economic future amid the crisis, while 47% are pessimistic.