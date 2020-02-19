Pompeo to raise case of US doctor on trial in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he plans to raise US concerns about human rights during a visit to Saudi Arabia, in particular the case of a Saudi-American doctor facing trial there who was barred from leaving the kingdom and allegedly tortured.

Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Saudi Arabia today and will remain there until Friday, before departing to Oman, a close US ally that has ties with both Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Pompeo says that during his time in Saudi Arabia, he will speak with the kingdom’s leadership about security issues, threats posed by Iran, the economic relationship between the two countries, and issues of human rights.

When asked by a reporter whether he would specifically raise the case of Saudi-American doctor Walid Fitaihi, Pompeo says: “I’m sure I’ll bring up that issue and a wide range of human rights issues, as well.”

“In each of the visits I’ve had to the kingdom during my time both as CIA director and as secretary of state, we raised these important issues, these issues that matter a lot to the American people,” Pompeo says.

A day before Pompeo was scheduled to arrive in Saudi Arabia, the two lead Congressmen in the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to Pompeo to urge him to raise the case of Fitaihi with Saudi government officials.

— AP