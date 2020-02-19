12 days before election, left-wing party vows to renew Oslo peace process

Any parties or lawmakers wishing to join a coalition or government led by Blue and White chief Benny Gantz will have to sign a policy document committing not to support a so-called “French law” granting immunity from prosecution to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“A man suspected of bribery, deceit and breach of trust can’t serve as a prime minister,” Gantz says at a press conference.

He accused Netanyahu of seeking “to demolish the institutions of the State of Israel, first among them those of law enforcement,” in a bid to avoid “being transferred from the prime minister’s chair to the defendant’s chair.”

He says the prime minister “doesn’t want to deal with the security of residents of the south, to lower the cost of living, to handle the crisis in the public health system. After we denied him immunity, only one thing interests him: to put together a coalition that will allow him to pass a law that will outlaw putting a prime minister on trial — what he calls ‘the French law.'”

Therefore, Gantz adds, “I’m announcing here that anyone who wants to be part of my government will sign a guidelines document that will include a commitment to oppose any such initiative. I call on all party leaders to commit today not to lend a hand to such a bill. In Israel no politician or public servant will be above the law. The cabinet and the Knesset will not become a sanctuary for criminals.”