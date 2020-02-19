12 days to election, left-wing party vows to renew Oslo peace process

The left-wing Labor-Gesher-Meretz political alliance says it will relaunch the Oslo peace process and “renew the partnership” between Jews and Arabs if it’s part of a future government led by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

The party would condition its membership in the coalition on restarting the Oslo peace process within 90 days of the next government’s formation, faction leader Amir Peretz says.

“We will be the force pushing a [renewed] peace process, and senior partners in negotiating it,” Peretz vows.

MK Nitzan Horowitz, head of Meretz and no. 3 in the joint Knesset slate, vows the faction would “renew the partnership with the Arab community in a Gantz government. The Oslo agreement that the right-wing loves to vilify is still in operation, and no one dares to cancel it, because its principles guarantee the future existence of both peoples.”