The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Gantz: To join my government, you must oppose immunity law for Netanyahu
Any parties or lawmakers wishing to join a coalition or government led by Blue and White chief Benny Gantz will have to sign a policy document committing not to support a so-called “French law” granting immunity from prosecution to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“A man suspected of bribery, deceit and breach of trust can’t serve as a prime minister,” Gantz says at a press conference.
He accused Netanyahu of seeking “to demolish the institutions of the State of Israel, first among them those of law enforcement,” in a bid to avoid “being transferred from the prime minister’s chair to the defendant’s chair.”
He says the prime minister “doesn’t want to deal with the security of residents of the south, to lower the cost of living, to handle the crisis in the public health system. After we denied him immunity, only one thing interests him: to put together a coalition that will allow him to pass a law that will outlaw putting a prime minister on trial — what he calls ‘the French law.'”
Therefore, Gantz adds, “I’m announcing here that anyone who wants to be part of my government will sign a guidelines document that will include a commitment to oppose any such initiative. I call on all party leaders to commit today not to lend a hand to such a bill. In Israel no politician or public servant will be above the law. The cabinet and the Knesset will not become a sanctuary for criminals.”
Israeli man killed in mid-air plane collision in Australia
An Israeli man is among four people killed in a mid-air collision between two small planes in Australia.
The accident takes place near Mangalore airport some 120 kilometers north of Melbourne, according to Australian media, in conditions of dense fog.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirms that one of the deceased is an Israeli man, and says consular authorities are in touch with the man’s family.
Officials are working to expedite the transfer of his body to Israel for burial, the ministry says.
Local police officials say the accident is under investigation.
Pompeo to raise case of US doctor on trial in Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he plans to raise US concerns about human rights during a visit to Saudi Arabia, in particular the case of a Saudi-American doctor facing trial there who was barred from leaving the kingdom and allegedly tortured.
Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Saudi Arabia today and will remain there until Friday, before departing to Oman, a close US ally that has ties with both Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Pompeo says that during his time in Saudi Arabia, he will speak with the kingdom’s leadership about security issues, threats posed by Iran, the economic relationship between the two countries, and issues of human rights.
When asked by a reporter whether he would specifically raise the case of Saudi-American doctor Walid Fitaihi, Pompeo says: “I’m sure I’ll bring up that issue and a wide range of human rights issues, as well.”
“In each of the visits I’ve had to the kingdom during my time both as CIA director and as secretary of state, we raised these important issues, these issues that matter a lot to the American people,” Pompeo says.
A day before Pompeo was scheduled to arrive in Saudi Arabia, the two lead Congressmen in the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to Pompeo to urge him to raise the case of Fitaihi with Saudi government officials.
— AP
Iran’s FM says his meeting with US senator spooked Trump
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s foreign minister says he believes his recent meeting with a US senator had spooked the Trump administration because it was an opportunity to talk directly to “the American nation.”
Mohammad Javad Zarif met last week with Sen. Chris Murphy on the sidelines of an international security conference in Germany. The Connecticut Democrat defended the meeting on Tuesday after his actions were questioned in conservative media, and as President Donald Trump suggested they may have violated US law. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped anyone who meets with Zarif would be reflecting the US position with Iran.
“Trump and Pompeo are afraid of a senator hearing facts from the Iranian foreign minister,” Zarif said, speaking to reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting. He said this wasn’t his first face-to-face chat with an American lawmaker in the last 20 years. It was not immediately clear which senators he’d met with.
Murphy said meeting Zarif was important because it is “dangerous not to talk to one’s enemies,” adding: “I have no delusions about Iran — they are our adversary.”
— AP
ICC judges okay trial for alleged Islamic extremist from Mali
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — International Criminal Court judges reject an appeal by an alleged Islamic extremist from Mali who argued that the charges against him were not serious enough to merit standing trial at the global court.
The decision clears the way for the trial of Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to start later this year for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Timbuktu, including torture, rape and persecution.
Prosecutors allege Al Hassan was responsible for the torture and mistreatment of the people in the ancient Sahara Desert city from April 2012 until January 2013 while it was occupied and ruled by Islamic extremists.
Al Hassan allegedly was a key member of Ansar Dine, an Islamic extremist group with links to al-Qaeda that held power in northern Mali at the time. Prosecutors say Ansar Dine imposed a brutal regime on Timbuktu residents including public floggings, amputations and forced marriages.
At a hearing last year, the court’s Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told judges Al Hassan was the de facto chief of the Islamic police and “played an essential and undeniable role in the system of persecution established by the armed groups throughout the period of occupation of Timbuktu.”
His trial is scheduled to start July 14.
Set up in 2002, the ICC is a court of last resort established to prosecute grave crimes when local authorities cannot or will not take legal action.
— AP
Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights for 1st time in years
ALEPPO, Syria — A Syrian commercial flight lands at Aleppo airport from Damascus, marking the resumption of internal flights between Syria’s two largest cities for the first time since 2012.
The flight carrying Syrian officials and journalists us a symbolic message from President Bashar Assad’s government, days after its forces consolidated control over the northwestern province of Aleppo and seized the last segments of the strategic M5 highway linking Aleppo to Damascus. The motorway between Syria’s two biggest cities is being repaired and is scheduled to reopen in coming days, for the first time in eight years.
Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, government forces have been on the offensive for weeks to recapture the Aleppo countryside and parts of neighboring Idlib province in northwestern Syria, the last rebel-held areas in the country.
The advances have sent hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians fleeing towards the border with Turkey in one of the biggest single displacements of the war, now in its eighth year. Escaping the bombs, many of them left with their belongings piled up on vehicles and are now staying in tents, in open fields and under trees in freezing temperatures near the Turkish border. The UN has put the number of those displaced since December 1 at more than 900,000 civilians — more than half of them women and children.
— AP
12 days to election, left-wing party vows to renew Oslo peace process
The left-wing Labor-Gesher-Meretz political alliance says it will relaunch the Oslo peace process and “renew the partnership” between Jews and Arabs if it’s part of a future government led by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
The party would condition its membership in the coalition on restarting the Oslo peace process within 90 days of the next government’s formation, faction leader Amir Peretz says.
“We will be the force pushing a [renewed] peace process, and senior partners in negotiating it,” Peretz vows.
MK Nitzan Horowitz, head of Meretz and no. 3 in the joint Knesset slate, vows the faction would “renew the partnership with the Arab community in a Gantz government. The Oslo agreement that the right-wing loves to vilify is still in operation, and no one dares to cancel it, because its principles guarantee the future existence of both peoples.”
comments