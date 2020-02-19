Israeli man killed in mid-air plane collision in Australia

An Israeli man is among four people killed in a mid-air collision between two small planes in Australia.

The accident takes place near Mangalore airport some 120 kilometers north of Melbourne, according to Australian media, in conditions of dense fog.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirms that one of the deceased is an Israeli man, and says consular authorities are in touch with the man’s family.

Officials are working to expedite the transfer of his body to Israel for burial, the ministry says.

Local police officials say the accident is under investigation.