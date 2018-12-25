Pope hopes for peace in Israel, Yemen, Syria

Poll: A hypothetical Gantz-Lapid alliance can’t trounce Likud

Another political poll continues to place Netanyahu’s Likud squarely in the lead.

According to the Walla news survey of 521 respondents, the Likud party would receive a projected 32 seats in the 120-seat parliament, followed by Yesh Atid with 17, Jewish Home with 12, the Zionist Union and Joint (Arab) List with 11, Meretz and United Torah Judaism with 8 apiece, Yisrael Beytenu and Kulanu with 6, Orly Levy-Abekesis’s unnamed party snatching five seats and Shas receiving four.

Throwing a hypothetical party by former IDF chief Benny Gantz into the mix did not dramatically alter Likud’s prospects, giving it 31 seats to Gantz’s 14, followed by Yesh Atid with 12.

Should Yesh Atid and Gantz join forces, the poll showed it would inch closer to Likud, but would still fall short of winning — with 26 seats to the ruling party’s 31.