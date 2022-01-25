Protesters angered by government policy for ailing businesses throw eggs at photos of ministers

Representatives of the tourism and restaurant sectors stage a protest against the government’s handling of the economic fallout of the current COVID wave.

According to the latest government outline, a loan fund will be expanded and payments to government contractors and eligible bodies will be expedited, with bureaucracy eased for the self-employed, but no direct payouts will be issued to affected businesses.

Protesters in Tel Aviv play speeches made by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in favor of handouts when he was in the opposition. They also throw eggs at cutout figures of government ministers.