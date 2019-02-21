Record number of parties have filed slates for upcoming Israeli election

In his first speech since the Gantz-Lapid merger, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes after Benny Gantz for minimizing his military experience while being willing to take part in a rotation agreement to allow Yair Lapid to replace him as premier.

Netanyahu says the Blue and White ticket is not the first time that a slate of IDF generals “of the left pretending to be of the right.”

He says the elections of former IDF chief of staff led to the “disastrous” Oslo Accords.

“When I’m PM, you’re not afraid of getting on a bus or sitting at restaurants,” Netanyahu says.