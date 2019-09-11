Remains of second Israeli victim of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

The remains of the second Israeli man who died in an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash in March have been found and identified, an Israeli rescue group says.

ZAKA, an Israeli emergency response organization that collects human remains for burial, said it had succeeded in identifying the remains of 49-year-old Avraham Matsliah from Ma’ale Adumim.

In June, Zaka volunteers discovered the remains of 55-year-old Shimon Reem from the city of Zichron Yaakov.

זוהו שרידי גופתו של אברהם מצליח, הישראלי השני שנהרג באסון התרסקות המטוס באתיופיה לפני כשלושה חודשים • לפרטים אודות ההתרסקות >> https://t.co/BFB44U0Not (צילום: דוברות זק״א) pic.twitter.com/ZHqiICi2M4 — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) September 11, 2019

Ethiopian authorities have drawn criticism for the manner in which recovery efforts have been handled. More than six months after the disaster the remains of some victims have yet to be identified.