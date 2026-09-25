Report: Contradicting Feldstein, Einhorn told Israeli investigator they were both paid to work for Qatar’s benefit

Yisrael Einhorn, a former adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is a suspect in both the Qatargate and leaked documents scandals, told an Israeli police investigator that he and fellow suspect Eli Feldstein were paid by US lobbyist Jay Footlik, a paid advocate for Qatar, to work for Doha’s benefit, the Haaretz daily reports.

Einhorn, who lives in Serbia and has been declared a “fugitive criminal” by police for not submitting to his arrest warrant, was questioned by Deputy Commissioner Momi Meshulam in July 2025 in Serbia amid his refusal to return to Israel, Haaretz reports.

During the questioning, Einhorn refused to return to Israel for the investigation since Israel Police could not guarantee they would return his passport and allow him to return to Serbia, Haaretz reports.

Einhorn reportedly told Meshulam that Eli Feldstein’s claim that the money he received from Footlik was for work in the Prime Minister’s Office is a “complete fantasy.”

“He knows, just like me, that he worked for Qatar,” Einhorn is quoted as telling Meshulam. “We worked closely to spread the truth on Qatari issues.”

Einhorn, Jonatan Urich and fellow ex-Netanyahu aide Feldstein are accused of leaking a classified IDF document to the Bild newspaper in Germany in summer 2024 to influence Israeli public opinion about hostage negotiations with Hamas.

Separately, in the Qatargate affair, Einhorn, Urich and Feldstein are accused of taking money to spearhead a public relations campaign to cast Qatar in a positive light for over a year after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, despite the Gulf state’s strong ties to the terror group, and doing so while working in the Prime Minister’s Office.