Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Report: Iran and Gulf states to meet next week in push for Hormuz deal

By Reuters Today, 7:42 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Gulf foreign ministers plan to meet their Iranian counterpart in a push by Oman and Iran to secure buy-in for a temporary deal to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reports.

The gathering is scheduled to be held on Monday in the Omani coastal city of Salalah, the report says, citing two people briefed on the matter.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.