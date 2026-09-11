Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Report: Iran and Gulf states to meet next week in push for Hormuz deal
Gulf foreign ministers plan to meet their Iranian counterpart in a push by Oman and Iran to secure buy-in for a temporary deal to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reports.
The gathering is scheduled to be held on Monday in the Omani coastal city of Salalah, the report says, citing two people briefed on the matter.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here