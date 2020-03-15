Rest of world surpasses China in COVID-19 cases

The number of coronavirus cases outside of China has now surpassed the number inside, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

According to the count, there have been 162,687 cases total, with 81,003 of them inside China. The rest of the world has seen 81,684 cases.

Today, the total number of covid-19 cases outside of China for the first time passed the number inside of China. https://t.co/qZlRFwKIMP pic.twitter.com/OMS0r9l3yo — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 15, 2020

Over 75,000 of those cases have recovered, according to the tally.

Officials believe the number of actual cases around the world to be much higher, with testing yet to catch up and flag most cases. Some governments have also been accused of hiding the extent of outbreaks within their borders.