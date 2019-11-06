Rivlin: Israel, Jews face major threats of anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism

President Reuven Rivlin tells Christian media that Israel and the Jewish people “are facing two major threats today: anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism.”

At a special meeting at his residence organized by the Government Press Office, Rivlin adds that Iran “continues to spread terror throughout the region” and “continues to build military bases and plan attacks from Syria and other parts of the region.”

He tells the journalists that “truth” in reporting, “together with mutual respect, is a core component of peace.”