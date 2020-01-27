Rivlin to Polish counterpart: ‘Many Poles’ helped murder Jews in WWII

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
Palestinian PM calls on world to boycott Trump peace plan
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urges international powers to boycott US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which the PA sees as biased toward Israel.
“This a plan to protect Trump from impeachment and protect (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu from prison. It is not a Middle East peace plan,” Shtayyeh tells a cabinet meeting. “This plan gives Israel sovereignty over Palestinian territory.
“We call on the international community to not be partners in this because it contravenes international law,” he says. “The rights of the Palestinian people are not for sale.”
Shtayyeh says PA President Mahmoud Abbas will call a meeting of the Palestinian leadership to discuss the best ways to respond to the plan.
In Gaza today a few hundred Palestinians protest against the Trump plan, which Palestinians ironically call the “Deal of the Century.”
— AFP
Two Israeli men charged with spying for Hamas
The Shin Bet security service says it foiled a Hamas spy ring operating in central Israel, arresting earlier this month two Israeli citizens who allegedly provided the terror group with details about Israeli security facilities and other intelligence information.
According to the security service, the two men — Rami Amoudi, 30, and Rajab Daka, 34 — were recruited by the Gaza-based terror group and tasked with filming security installations in central Israel, including “military bases, police stations, Iron Dome battery placements.”
The Shin Bet says Daka was also asked to provide the precise locations of where rockets launched from Gaza had landed during the recent bouts of fighting, apparently to help the terror group improve its accuracy.
Both Amoudi and Daka are originally from the Gaza Strip, but were able to move to Israel as they have Israeli mothers. Daka’s mother is an Arab Israeli from the town of Lod, while Amoudi has a Jewish Israeli mother, the Shin Bet says.
The two men were arrested on January 2 and charged in a Central District Court earlier today.
The Shin Bet has long opposed the government’s program allowing for family reunification, in which Gaza-based relatives are able to leave the Strip and move to the West Bank or Israel. The security service has traced this program to multiple Hamas terror rings in recent years.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rivlin to Polish counterpart: ‘Many Poles’ helped murder Jews in WWII
During a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, in Poland in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, President Reuven Rivlin notes that while “the Polish people fought with courage and strength against Nazi Germany… many Poles stood by and even assisted in the murder of Jews.”
He is referring to recent efforts by the Polish government to play down the complicity of some Poles in anti-Jewish violence during and after the Holocaust while asserting that the Polish nation, like the Jewish people, was a victim of the Nazi regime.
“Preserving memory is a fundamental building block of our heritage,” Rivlin says.
“Our duty is to fight a determined, clear, uncompromising battle against anti-Semitism and racism,” he adds. “We reach out to the Polish people today and ask work together for the future of the next generation, respecting history and inspired by peace, justice, tolerance and partnership.”
There is no substitute for International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Auschwitz. There is no substitute for this ceremony, with the promise never to forget. For good and for bad, the Jewish people remembers. Preserving memory is a fundamental building block of our heritage pic.twitter.com/xOKtGc0Uxz
— Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) January 27, 2020
Afghan passenger plane crashes in Taliban-held eastern area
A passenger plane from Afghanistan’s Ariana Airlines crashed today in a Taliban-held area of the eastern Ghazni province, local officials say.
Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the plane went down around 1:10 p.m. local time (8:40 a.m. GMT) in Deh Yak district, which is held by the Taliban. Two provincial council members also confirmed the crash.
However, Ariana Airlines tells The Associated Press that none of its planes have crashed in Afghanistan, according to Mirwais Mirzakwal, the company’s acting director. The state-owned airline also releases a statement on its website saying all its aircraft are operational and safe.
The conflicting accounts cannot immediately be reconciled. The number of people on board and their fate is not immediately known, nor is the cause of the crash.
The mountainous Ghazni province sits in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains and is bitterly cold in winter. The Taliban control or hold sway over around half the country.
— AP
Abbas said to refuse to take phone call from Trump
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas recently refused to take a phone call from US President Donald Trump, the state-run Turkish Anadolu Agency reports, citing a high-ranking Palestinian official.
The report comes ahead of separate meetings that Trump is slated to hold with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chief Benny Gantz in Washington, DC, today to discuss the administration’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“There were attempts by Trump to hold a phone call with Abbas, but the latter refused,” the official, who was not named, told Anadolu, adding that they took place in the past couple of days.
PA Social Affairs Minister Ahmad Majdalani confirmed the Anadolu report to the Gaza-based Dunia al-Watan news site, saying that Abbas recently “refused a phone call from Trump.”
— Adam Rasgon
Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed into a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.
The helicopter plunged into a steep hillside at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday with an impact that scattered debris over an area the size of a football field and killed all aboard. The accident unleashed an outpouring of grief from admirers around the world who mourned the sudden loss of the all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 41-year-old Bryant, who perished with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was one of the game’s most popular players and the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers.
The cause of the crash was unknown, but conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff’s department grounded their helicopters.
The Los Angeles County medical examiner, Dr. Jonathan Lucas, said the rugged terrain complicated efforts to recover the remains. He estimated it would take at least a couple of days to complete that task before identifications can be made.
— AP
comments