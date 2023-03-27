Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Rothman calls for overhaul supporters to protest; far-right La Familia to demonstrate in Tel Aviv

27 March 2023, 11:57 am Edit
Beitar Jerusalem fans cheer and wave a 'La Familia' flag during a match between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Jerusalem at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on April 23, 2022. (Oren ben Hakoon/Flash90)
Beitar Jerusalem fans cheer and wave a 'La Familia' flag during a match between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Jerusalem at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on April 23, 2022. (Oren ben Hakoon/Flash90)

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, one of the architects of the judicial overhaul, calls on supporters to head out to the street to protest as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to call for a halt to the controversial legislation.

“The elections will not be stolen!” he tweets. “The people demand a radical overhaul of the justice system.”

“We must not accept a situation in which there are people whose voice does not count,” Rothman says.

“Go out and return the voice – to the people,” he says, announcing a protest at Jerusalem’s Kaplan Street, opposite the Knesset, at 6 p.m.

La Familia, a group of far-right supporters of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team that has a history of racism and violence, announce that it will be gathering at the Tel Aviv interchange, a central rallying point for anti-overhaul protests.

“Until now we have stayed quiet, tonight we will arrive at Kaplan,” La Familia says.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.