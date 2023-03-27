Rothman calls for overhaul supporters to protest; far-right La Familia to demonstrate in Tel Aviv

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, one of the architects of the judicial overhaul, calls on supporters to head out to the street to protest as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to call for a halt to the controversial legislation.

“The elections will not be stolen!” he tweets. “The people demand a radical overhaul of the justice system.”

“We must not accept a situation in which there are people whose voice does not count,” Rothman says.

“Go out and return the voice – to the people,” he says, announcing a protest at Jerusalem’s Kaplan Street, opposite the Knesset, at 6 p.m.

La Familia, a group of far-right supporters of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team that has a history of racism and violence, announce that it will be gathering at the Tel Aviv interchange, a central rallying point for anti-overhaul protests.

“Until now we have stayed quiet, tonight we will arrive at Kaplan,” La Familia says.