Rothman calls for overhaul supporters to protest; far-right La Familia to demonstrate in Tel Aviv

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, one of the architects of the judicial overhaul, calls on supporters to head out to the street to protest as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to call for a halt to the controversial legislation.
“The elections will not be stolen!” he tweets. “The people demand a radical overhaul of the justice system.”
“We must not accept a situation in which there are people whose voice does not count,” Rothman says.
“Go out and return the voice – to the people,” he says, announcing a protest at Jerusalem’s Kaplan Street, opposite the Knesset, at 6 p.m.
La Familia, a group of far-right supporters of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team that has a history of racism and violence, announce that it will be gathering at the Tel Aviv interchange, a central rallying point for anti-overhaul protests.
“Until now we have stayed quiet, tonight we will arrive at Kaplan,” La Familia says.
Is our work important to you?
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Do you rely on The Times of Israel for accurate and insightful news on Israel and the Jewish world? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel