Satellite photos show damage from reported Israeli strikes in Syria

A private Israeli intelligence firm releases satellite photographs of reported Israeli airstrikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria earlier in the week, indicating the attacks targeted Tehran’s ability to bring in and store weapons in the country.

According to the satellite imagery company ImageSat International, a strike on Monday night destroyed a command center and a warehouse at the Damascus International Airport and one two days later targeted an airstrip on the T-4 air base in eastern Syria. Israel has long maintained that both of these air fields are used by Iran to bring munitions into Syria.

The firm, which often tracks reported Israeli airstrikes on targets in Syria, says the attacks likely interrupted Iran’s efforts to transport an advanced weapons system into the country.

ImageSat says it assessed that “the attack intended to prevent a significant air shipment from Iran.”

“The attacks intended to tactically undermine shipments of advanced weapons systems from Iran,” the firm says.

In addition, it adds, “the bombings send a strategic message to Tehran and the [Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’] Quds Force, warning [against] their continued activity in Syria.”

