Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli demolition of Palestinian homes

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s demolition yesterday of Palestinian homes on the edge of Jerusalem, urging world powers to “stop this aggression.”

“The cabinet strongly condemned and denounced authorities of the Israeli occupation for the demolition of dozens of houses in… East Jerusalem,” says a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“It called on the international community to intervene to stop this aggression and dangerous escalation that targets Palestinians.”

Israel has come under fire from the Palestinians and the international community over the demolition of 12 residential buildings in an area known as Wadi al-Hummus, which is part of the southern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Baher. The area falls just outside of Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries and is part of the Palestinian Authority-controlled area of the West Bank.

Israel has said the buildings were constructed illegally and built too close to the security barrier that was built to prevent entry of terrorists from the West Bank. In the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision clearing the way for the demolitions, the buildings were razed Monday.