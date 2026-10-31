Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

Saudi says intercepted ‘hostile drone’ in Riyadh region

By AFP Today, 8:09 am
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Saudi air defences intercepted a drone in the Riyadh region, says the spokesman for the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia fighting Yemen’s Houthis.

“Air defences intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone in the Riyadh region,” Turki al-Malki writes on X, adding that “debris from the interception fell without causing injuries.”

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