Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

Report: US warns Gulf allies of possible Iran strikes as early as November 4

Today, 8:41 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Washington has warned Gulf allies to prepare for a possible new round of strikes on Iran as early as November 4, a day after the US midterm elections, MSNOW reports, citing three senior Gulf Arab officials familiar with the discussions.

The strikes are expected to be brief but intense, according to the officials, who say Gulf states are pressing Washington to de-escalate amid fears of Iranian retaliation.

One official says they “would not be surprised” if some Gulf countries opposed the use of American military bases on their territory to launch the attacks.

The US has not struck Iran since September 1, while President Donald Trump has pledged to refrain from further attacks until after the midterms.

Asked about the reported plans, a White House official tells MSNOW that “we do not comment on sensitive military plans that may or may not exist,” adding that Trump “keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.