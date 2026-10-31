Report: US warns Gulf allies of possible Iran strikes as early as November 4

Washington has warned Gulf allies to prepare for a possible new round of strikes on Iran as early as November 4, a day after the US midterm elections, MSNOW reports, citing three senior Gulf Arab officials familiar with the discussions.

The strikes are expected to be brief but intense, according to the officials, who say Gulf states are pressing Washington to de-escalate amid fears of Iranian retaliation.

One official says they “would not be surprised” if some Gulf countries opposed the use of American military bases on their territory to launch the attacks.

The US has not struck Iran since September 1, while President Donald Trump has pledged to refrain from further attacks until after the midterms.

Asked about the reported plans, a White House official tells MSNOW that “we do not comment on sensitive military plans that may or may not exist,” adding that Trump “keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”