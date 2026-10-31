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US delegation said to be joining direct talks with Iran in Doha after negotiation breakthrough

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A breakthrough has reportedly been reached in indirect negotiations between the US and Iran, with an American delegation expected to join Iranian officials for direct talks in Doha, according to the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Citing sources close to mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan, the report says the sides have agreed on preliminary measures concerning Iran’s nuclear program, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and financial incentives for Tehran, with China and Russia set to serve as guarantors of an agreement.

The reported progress follows what Axios describes as more than 12 hours of talks between Qatari mediators and Iranian officials in Tehran yesterday, aimed at averting renewed US strikes on Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.

The Iranian negotiating team reportedly accompanied the Qatari delegation back to Doha, where negotiations are set to resume today.

The diplomatic push comes amid reports that Washington has warned Gulf allies to prepare for a possible new round of strikes on Iran as early as November 4, a day after the elections.

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