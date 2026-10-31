Anti-Israel demonstration targeting Phuket Chabad House reportedly planned for today

An anti-Israel protest targeting the Chabad House in Patong is planned for today on the Thai tourist island of Phuket, with demonstrators expected to gather at Saphan Hin from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time, according to Thai media reports.

The Phuket Land Protection Group (PLPG) and other organizations behind the demonstration accuse Israeli-linked businesses and Chabad of involvement in illicit activities and powerful vested interests, though provincial authorities have found no evidence to substantiate the claims.

The planned demonstration follows a protest near the Chabad House in September, when some 500 Thais gathered with signs reading “SAVE PHUKET NO ISRAEL” and chants of “Free Palestine.”

A mass Rosh Hashanah dinner planned for the island was subsequently canceled, with organizers saying Israeli security officials had requested the cancellation over concerns that local protests could turn violent.