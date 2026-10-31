Anti-Israel demonstration targeting Phuket Chabad House reportedly planned for today
An anti-Israel protest targeting the Chabad House in Patong is planned for today on the Thai tourist island of Phuket, with demonstrators expected to gather at Saphan Hin from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time, according to Thai media reports.
The Phuket Land Protection Group (PLPG) and other organizations behind the demonstration accuse Israeli-linked businesses and Chabad of involvement in illicit activities and powerful vested interests, though provincial authorities have found no evidence to substantiate the claims.
The planned demonstration follows a protest near the Chabad House in September, when some 500 Thais gathered with signs reading “SAVE PHUKET NO ISRAEL” and chants of “Free Palestine.”
A mass Rosh Hashanah dinner planned for the island was subsequently canceled, with organizers saying Israeli security officials had requested the cancellation over concerns that local protests could turn violent.
The Times of Israel Community.