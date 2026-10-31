Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Jordan stops fighters attempting to enter from Syria, armed forces say
Jordanian border guards stopped a group of 14 armed individuals attempting to cross into northern Jordan from Syria, the armed forces say in a statement.
The group tried to infiltrate yesterday under heavy fire and direct engagement, causing numerous casualties among the armed group, while the remaining members fled back into Syria, the armed forces say.
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