Egypt fears escalation in US-Iran war would be more destructive, foreign minister says

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty says he’s “extremely worried” that a new round of escalation in the war between the United States and Iran would be more destructive and have a major impact, speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain.

His remark comes amid reports that Washington has warned Gulf allies to prepare for a possible new round of strikes on Iran as early as November 4, a day after the US midterm elections.