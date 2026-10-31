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Egypt fears escalation in US-Iran war would be more destructive, foreign minister says

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 10:05 am
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Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty speaks during a press conference at the foreign ministry headquarters in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, October 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Tarek Wajeh)
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty speaks during a press conference at the foreign ministry headquarters in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, October 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Tarek Wajeh)

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty says he’s “extremely worried” that a new round of escalation in the war between the United States and Iran would be more destructive and have a major impact, speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrain.

His remark comes amid reports that Washington has warned Gulf allies to prepare for a possible new round of strikes on Iran as early as November 4, a day after the US midterm elections.

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