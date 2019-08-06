Senate calls on Pompeo to pressure Poland on Holocaust property restitution

A letter signed by 88 US senators, including those running for president, calls on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to take urgent action on the restitution of the property of Holocaust victims left in Poland.

The bipartisan letter was spearheaded by two senators – Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, and Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican. Rubio also is responsible for work on “Law 447,” called Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today, or JUST, which was approved by Congress one year ago.

“Now is the time, while the last Holocaust survivors are still alive, to back up our words with meaningful action. We encourage you to pursue bold initiatives to help Poland to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” write the senators in the letter.

Gideon Taylor, chair of Operations at the World Jewish Restitution Organization, points out that survivors of the Holocaust, Jews and non-Jews, “have waited too long for Poland to pass legislation to address property first taken by the Nazis and then nationalized by the Polish Communist regime.”

— AP