The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has expanded range of anti-warship missiles
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard announces that it has significantly upgraded the range of its anti-warship missiles, the state-run news agency reports.
The Guard says it now possesses surface-to-surface and subsurface anti-warship missiles with a range as high as 700 kilometers (430 miles), according to its top naval officer, Adm. Ali Reza Tangsiri.
In September, Iranian officials said the country’s most advanced anti-warship missiles had a range of about 300 kilometers, some 180 miles.
Iran periodically announces major advances in its weapons capabilities that cannot be verified independently. Its armed forces are believed to have surface-to-surface missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometers, or 1,250 miles, that can reach Israel and US bases in the Mideast.
Tangsiri’s remarks come a day after the Guard acknowledged its naval forces had a tense encounter with US warships in the Persian Gulf last week.
— AP
Seoul sees no suspicious activity in North amid rumors Kim in poor health
The South Korean government says no unusual activity has been detected in North Korea after unconfirmed reports described leader Kim Jong Un as in fragile condition after heart surgery.
The presidential Blue House says it has no information about the rumors on Kim’s health. Speculation often surfaces about North Korea’s leadership based on attendance at important state events. Kim, who is in his mid-30s, missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, the country’s most important holiday.
At his last public appearance, he presided over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on April 11, discussing preventive measures against the coronavirus and electing his sister as an alternate member of the bureau. However, state media reported Kim sent greetings to Syrian President Bashar Assad last week and a “birthday spread” to a North Korean woman who turned 100 on Monday.
“We have no information to confirm regarding rumors about Chairman Kim Jong Un’s health issue that have been reported by some media outlets. Also, no unusual developments have been detected inside North Korea,” Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok says in the statement.
A US official says the White House was aware before the reports appeared late Monday that Kim’s health might be precarious. The official says the US had information that Kim may have undergone surgery and that complications may have rendered him “incapacitated or worse.” But, the official stresses that the US has nothing to confirm the surgery had taken place or that any complications had occurred.
“We just don’t know,” says the official, who is not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and speaks on condition of anonymity. The US official won’t elaborate on where the information came from or when it had been received. The White House and State Department have no comment.
— AP
From home, Israelis to pause to remember 6 million slain by Nazis
The annual Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations, which began Monday night, will continue today, when at 10 a.m. a siren will sound throughout the country in memory of the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.
Confined to their homes, many Israelis are expected to stand on their balconies during the siren, which traditionally brings the entire country to a standstill.
Man, 48, dies of virus; had no underlying health woes
A 48-year-old man with no preexisting health issues has died of the coronavirus, the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv says.
The man, who is not immediately identified, had been attached to a ventilator for a week.
The national COVID-19 death toll stands at 178.
