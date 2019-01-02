Settlers suspected of hurling stones at PA prime minister’s convoy — report

Court orders ex-IDF officer pay $80,000 to soldier for sexual harassment

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court has ordered a former IDF officer pay an ex-soldier NIS 300,000 ($80,000) for repeatedly sexually harassing him during their service together

The court agreed to bar the publishing of the suspect’s name. The identity of the complainant, Arad Avital, was revealed at the beginning of the proceedings.

The court finds that the officer in the Givati brigade sexually harassed and performed indecent acts on Avital and two other soldiers over a period of three months at their army base as well as other places.

In one incident described by the complainant, the officer exposed himself to Avital and ordered that he undress. The young soldier initially refused, but eventually agreed after the officer insisted. When the commander began touching Avital, the young soldier fled the scene.

The officer subsequently warned Avital that he expected the incident remain between them.

The suspect also would ask his soldiers to send him naked pictures of themselves and invite him to any orgies they might be having.

Avital says that when he tried to report the officer, the higher-ups gave the suspect full support. The complainant went on to undergo intense harassment from other soldiers and officers after he came forward.

The former soldier, who has since been diagnosed with PTSD, says he burst into tears upon hearing the verdict, which felt like was a “weight lifted off of (his) soldiers.”

Avital says the ruling was not only a victory against the officer that had attacked him but also the entire military system that had stood behind his attacker.