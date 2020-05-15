Sex dolls in stands blow up in Seoul soccer’s face

As Israeli soccer readies to restart its season without fans in the stands, it may want to avoid mistakes made by FC Seoul, which is facing sanctions over its decision to stock its bleachers with sex dolls.

About 25 mannequins were supplied by a local company and dressed in FC Seoul colors and masks. The Yonhap news agency reported that fans posted suspicions about the life-size dolls on social media during the match and one banner showed the names of an adult toy manufacturer and of models who had inspired those dolls.

Such advertising is in breach of the competition’s rules, and K-League officials have referred the matter to a disciplinary committee.

If found guilty, FC Seoul could be fined about $4,000 or have points deducted. The club could also be punished for damaging the prestige of the league at a time when it had been basking in unprecedented international attention.

Israel may want to instead look to Borussia Mönchengladbach, which filled its stands with cardboard cutouts of fans. Over 12,000 fans paid 19 euros (NIS 73) a pop to have their likeness watch the game for them.

The home stands are filling up nicely though! Over 4,500 cut-outs in place and 12,000+ ordered ???? The website is now live in English too to give our international fans a chance to order their cut-out for €19.00 via bank transfer! ???????? ???????? https://t.co/TbCsi5ICk3 #DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/uqoznBnlHP — Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 6, 2020

Israeli soccer is set to restart on May 29.

— with AP