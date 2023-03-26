Shlomo Artzi to forgo Israel Prize, says not right time when Israel ‘hurt and torn’

Singer Shlomo Artzi announces he will forgo the Israel Prize in Hebrew music, citing divisions over the government’s contentious legislation to radically change the judicial system.

In a statement, Artzi says, “At the current time, when our country is hurt and torn,” he feels deeply uncomfortable receiving the prize and would therefore “give up this great up honor.”

“I’ve sung for 50 years for everyone,” he continues. “To be part of the Israeli soundtrack — that’s the real prize I’ve won.”

Artzi ends the statement by saying he wishes for “the loving, embracing, democratic Israel which I sang for my entire life.”