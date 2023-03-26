Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Shlomo Artzi to forgo Israel Prize, says not right time when Israel ‘hurt and torn’

26 March 2023, 8:32 pm Edit
Israeli singer Shlomo Artzi performs at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv on July 2, 2015. (Moshe Shai/ Flash90)
Israeli singer Shlomo Artzi performs at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv on July 2, 2015. (Moshe Shai/ Flash90)

Singer Shlomo Artzi announces he will forgo the Israel Prize in Hebrew music, citing divisions over the government’s contentious legislation to radically change the judicial system.

In a statement, Artzi says, “At the current time, when our country is hurt and torn,” he feels deeply uncomfortable receiving the prize and would therefore “give up this great up honor.”

“I’ve sung for 50 years for everyone,” he continues. “To be part of the Israeli soundtrack — that’s the real prize I’ve won.”

Artzi ends the statement by saying he wishes for “the loving, embracing, democratic Israel which I sang for my entire life.”

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.