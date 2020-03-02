Shock, disappointment at Blue and White election party, after exit polls show Likud surge

A stunned silence takes hold among the very few Blue and White activists at the party’s election night headquarters, as results of the three exit polls showing a surge for the Likud flash repeatedly on the three giant screens at the front of Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv.

“The main feeling is one of disappointment,” says activist Nachum Schwartzberg.

“The main disappointment is that people ignored the disgraceful campaign of the Likud and of the three indictments against Netanyahu,” he says.

“We have to wait until the final results,” he adds. “But its not a good night.”

Party officials were equally low, describing the results as a “real blow,” but trying to remain positive.

“No one is going to give up the hope for a better future,” one party official said earnestly.

— Raoul Wootliff