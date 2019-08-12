The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Smotrich is acting childish, should apologize, culture minister says
Outspoken Culture Minister Miri Regev lashes out at Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, calling his outburst against Benjamin Netanyahu “childish.”
“He’s crossed all red lines,” she tells Channel 12 News. “It’s not respectful.”
Asked whether Netanyahu should fire Smotrich, she says only that she expects him to apologize. “I don’t give the prime minister advice on appointments,” she says.
She also says she does not trust United Right head Ayelet Shaked, whom she says is not a “natural partner.”
Fires in south caused by passing freight train
Authorities say a series of brushfires reported along a train line near the Gaza Strip were caused by a passing freight train and not incendiary devices emanating from the Palestinian enclave.
“The times the fires broke out matches the times the train passed those spots,” a statement from a fire services spokesperson says.
Barkat joins Smotrich, Netanyahu summit
Bezalel Smotrich is still meeting with Netanyahu, but former Jerusalem mayor and current Likud MK Nir Barkat has entered the meeting, Channel 12’s Yair Cherki reports on Twitter.
Asked if he’s going to be the next minster, Barkat replied “don’t think so.”
Smotrich arrives at meeting with PM, plays it cool
Bezalel Smotrich has arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem for a meeting with Netanyahu, amid reports he may be fired from the cabinet.
The minister, who has telegraphed a business as usual approach, tweets a picture of him at a meeting of settler leaders planning transportation solutions for settlers in the West Bank.
“We have a ton to do,” he writes, predicting another 500,000 Jewish settlers.
יוצא מדיון עם ראשי הרשויות ביו"ש על התכנית התחבורתית האסטרטגית ליהודה ושומרון כחלק בלתי נפרד ממדינת ישראל. יש המון מה לעשות כדי לפצות על שנים של השקעה לא מספקת וכדי לחבר את יהודה ושומרון לרשת התשתית התחבורתית הכוללת של מדינת ישראל. ככה נביא עוד חצי מליון יהודים להתיישבות. pic.twitter.com/DtGFteO5H7
— בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) August 12, 2019
Facebook COO Sandberg meets Rivlin, shares condolences, goggles
Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, on a visit to Israel, meets with President Reuven Rivlin and presents him with a copy of her book “Option B,” which deals with her coping with the sudden loss of her husband David Goldberg.
Rivlin’s wife Nechama died earlier this year after an unsuccessful lung transplant.
“We both know what it’s like to lose someone you love – and to honor their memory by trying to do good in their name,” Sandberg writes on Facebook.
Honored to meet with Israeli President Rivlin in Jerusalem. I admire him for standing up for diversity and kindness…
פורסם על ידי Sheryl Sandberg ב- יום שני, 12 באוגוסט 2019
Sandberg also presents Rivlin with a pair of virtual reality goggles.
“The president thanked her and after trying them on said that what she does is a source of inspiration for people all around the world,” a statement from his office says.
Deri said to tell Netanyahu: Wag your finger, but don’t fire Smotrich
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he thinks Tranportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich should not be fired from the cabinet, Walla news reports.
Deri tells Netanyahu that Smotrich should be scolded and be made to apologize, but he is a good partner, Walla reports.
Iraq says Israel cannot help secure Persian Gulf shipping
Iraq’s foreign minister says Israel’s participation in a US-led mission to secure shipping in the Persian Gulf is unacceptable.
Mohammed al-Hakim tweets that foreign powers are not needed and regional states are capable of securing the strategic waterway themselves.
According to Israeli reports, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told a Knesset meeting this month that Israel had a role in the US mission to monitor and potentially escort commercial ships near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s recent seizures of vessels has raised tensions with the West.
Only Britain has confirmed it will take part in the ostensibly international mission.
Al-Hakim says the effort will increase regional tensions.
— with AP
Netanyahu summons rogue minister Smotrich amid pressure to jettison him
Channel 12 and Israel Radio report on Twitter that Netanyahu has summoned Bezalel Smotrich for a meeting.
Walla news reports that the meeting will be at 5 p.m. and Netanyahu still has not decided on firing the contumacious transportation minister, citing “those around Netanyahu.”
The prime minister is reportedly facing pressure from within Likud to give Smotrich the heave-ho.
Netanyahu’s office says annexation story ‘not correct’
An official in the Prime Minister’s Office says a report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking White House support for a move to effectively annex part of the West Bank is “not correct.”
The official refuses to expand.
According to the report, Netanyahu is seeking on-the-record approval from US President Donald Trump ahead of September elections to give him a boost.
— Raphael Ahren
PA says US backing for Israeli West bank annexation would be ‘illegitimate’
Responding to a report in Zman Yisrael that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking US backing for an Israeli move to extend its sovereignty over settlements in the West Bank, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman says any such process would be “illegitimate.”
Zman Yisrael, The Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language site, reported on Sunday that Netanyahu was attempting to obtain public approval from US President Donald Trump for Israeli moves to effectively annex parts of the West Bank ahead of national elections on September 17.
“Any move that infringes on Palestinian rights or international law is unjust and illegitimate,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh is quoted in PA news outlet Wafa saying in response to the Zman report.
“Such a move will have dangerous consequences after Trump’s declaration about Jerusalem being Israel’s capital, the continued incursions of settlers and extremists into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the American position on refugees and the salaries of prisoners and martyrs,” the Wafa report adds.
— Adam Rasgon
Launching campaign, Barak blitzes Gantz for ‘giving in’ to Netanyahu
Launching the Democratic Camp’s campaign, former prime minister Ehud Barak goes on the attack against Blue and White head Benny Gantz a day after the latter appeared to leave open the possibility of a rotation government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Barak says the comment was not a mistake or a case of bad hearing, as Gantz claimed after a similar comment earlier this month, but “the truth leaking out.”
“This is giving in from the start, without a fight, on the central goal of these fateful elections: saving Israeli democracy via a change in government,” he says, according to the Ynet news site. “Will the government formed after elections be a xerox of the Netanyahu government, paralyzed, sodden with fear and victimization, full of incitement and sectoralism, that sees only [enemies] on the outside and traitors within?”
A poster at the campaign launch puts right-wing leaders on one side under the heading “this is cowardice” and Democratic Camp leaders under “this is courage.” Gantz’s face is split between the two.
Blue and White shoots back that “we won’t take political advice from Barak, who could teach a course on crawling to Netanyahu governments.”
In 2011, Barak split Labor into two separate factions in order to remain as defense minister in Netanyahu’s government.
Norway mosque shooting suspect won’t talk
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The defense lawyer for a suspected gunman accused of an attempted terrorist attack on an Oslo mosque and of having killed his teenage stepsister says her client “will use his right not to explain himself for now” in a detention hearing later today.
Unni Fries declines to comment on Norwegian media reports that the suspect was inspired by shootings in New Zealand, where a gunman killed 51 people in March, and on August 3 in El Paso, Texas, which left at least 22 dead.
Her client was arrested Saturday after he entered a suburban Oslo mosque waving weapons. A man stopped the aggressor, who injured one person slightly. Police who raided the suspect’s house found the body of his 17-year-old stepsister.
— AP
Video shows baby rescued from hot car by passersby
A video shows passersby breaking the window of a car in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak to pull out a baby left inside.
The video shows the baby, sweating but conscious, being carried away.
תיעוד מזעזע וניסי לא פחות: חילוץ תינוק שנשכח ברכב. למרבה המזל הוא ניצל#אפילו_לא_לרגע pic.twitter.com/IXBV9zTJJf
— דב אייכלר (@dovieichler) August 12, 2019
A medic tells Channel 13 news that the baby was taken to a local hospital suffering from heatstroke and a loss of fluids, but is listed in good condition.
According to authorities, the baby was left in the car for at least an hour. Temperatures in Bnei Brak hit 32° C (90° F) today.
Airport authority says baggage snafu fixed, delays persist
The Civil Aviation Authority says a problem with the baggage handling system at Ben-Gurion Airport has been solved, Channel 12 news reports.
However, there are still widespread delays affecting flights out of the country, on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
כעת בנתב"ג: כל הדלפקים פתוחים, העומס מורגש pic.twitter.com/Vbb2ghVzWl
— Eliav Batito (@EliavBatito) August 12, 2019
“All check-in desks are now open, the crowding is palpable,” an Army Radio reporter writes on Twitter.
The airport says it will take several hours before it is able to catch up with the schedule after the malfunction.
Bataclan attacker Abdeslam charged in connection to Brussels bombings
Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks, has been formally charged in connection with the Brussels suicide bombings months later, federal prosecutors say.
Abdeslam is charged with “participating in the activities of a terrorist group,” the federal prosecutor’s office tells AFP, confirming reports in the Belgian media in recent days.
The prosecutor’s office did not give details of his alleged role in the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a city metro station on March 22, 2016, which killed 32 people and wounded 340 others.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which occurred within an hour of each other.
— AFP
US ambassador visits family of slain student
US Ambassador David Friedman has paid a condolence call to the family of Dvir Sorek in the West Bank settlement of Ofra.
Sorek, 18, was stabbed to death in an apparent Palestinian terror attack outside his West Bank seminary last week.
“Rough week: mourned the passing of my beloved mother, mourned the calamities that befell the Jewish people on the ninth day of Av, and mourned with the Sorek family the murder of their beloved son. May all those in mourning be comforted from Heaven,” Friedman, who lost his mother last week, writes on Twitter.
Rough week: mourned the passing of my beloved mother, mourned the calamities that befell the Jewish people on the ninth day of Av, and mourned with the Sorek family the murder of their beloved son. May all those in mourning be comforted from Heaven. pic.twitter.com/E6mRyCVJef
— David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) August 12, 2019
French ministers seek probe into local links with Epstein
Two French government ministers are calling for an investigation into the alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, saying a US inquiry had exposed links between the disgraced financier and France.
Epstein, whose suicide in jail over the weekend has outraged his alleged victims, owned an apartment in Paris and had been in the city just before his arrest in New York last month.
“The American investigation has turned up links with France,” Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa says in a joint statement with French child welfare minister Adrien Taquet.
The ministers do not provide any details of the alleged France links.
Epstein, 66, was accused of raping and sexually exploiting dozens of young girls for years, and of also providing teenage victims for friends and acquaintances.
— AFP
Netanyahu reportedly considering firing Smotrich
Channel 12 news reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering firing Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich from his cabinet, after the far-right politician unleashed a series of broadsides against the premier for his decisions regarding the Temple Mount and other matters.
According to the report, the pressure is coming from within Likud.
Among other things, Smotrich has called Netanyahu’s government “weak” and said the justice system was “stupid.”
Speaking to Kan radio Monday morning, Smotrich refused to apologize or backtrack, saying he’s not Miss Manners. His ally Ayelet Shaked has defended him and compared him to Donald Trump.
comments