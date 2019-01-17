Soccer team Hapoel Tel Aviv fined over fans’ ‘Holocaust’ taunts

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s office has reportedly concluded its discussions on the evidence in Case 4000, widely regarded as the strongest of the three corruption cases against Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Mandelblit is leaning toward accepting the police recommendation in the case — charging the premier for bribery and other offenses, the Kan public broadcaster and Channel 13 TV channels report.

In Case 4000 Netanyahu is suspected of advancing regulatory decisions as communications minister and prime minister that benefited Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder in Bezeq, the country’s largest telecommunications firm, in exchange for positive coverage from Elovitch’s Walla news site.

The office will soon begin discussions on Case 2000, which involves a suspected illicit quid pro quo deal between Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes that would have seen the prime minister hobble a rival daily newspaper, the Sheldon Adelson-backed freebie Israel Hayom, in return for more favorable coverage from Yedioth.