Soldier serious injured in car crash, officer lightly wounded — IDF

An IDF soldier was seriously injured and an officer was lightly wounded in a car accident in southern Israel, the army says.

The two servicemen were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred earlier today, but the information was barred from publication until the families of the soldiers could be informed.

The IDF says Military Police have opened an investigation into the car crash and will present their findings to the Military Advocate General, who will determine if a crime was committed.

