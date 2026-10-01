Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Soldier who was seen kicking, hitting Palestinian man in Nablus will be disciplined — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:56 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli military says a soldier seen kicking and hitting a Palestinian man during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus will face “disciplinary action.”

A video published by Palestinian media today showed troops conducting a random search of a Palestinian man at a market in Nablus.

During the search, one soldier is seen kicking the man in the legs and hitting him over the head before releasing him.

In response to the clip, the IDF tells The Times of Israel that “the actions seen in the video are grave and do not align with the IDF’s values.”

“The incident was referred for review and disciplinary action,” the military adds.

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