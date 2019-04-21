Sri Lanka police raise death toll to 207

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Israeli dies in Sri Lanka surfing accident
A 59-year-old Israeli is pronounced dead at a Sri Lankan hospital after suffering a head injury last week while surfing, according to reports.
He is identified as Oded Lechner of the Beit Keshet kibbutz.
Lechner was visiting his son, who was backpacking in the area.
80,000 Israelis visit national parks despite stormy weather
Some 80,000 Israelis flock to national parks around the country, despite colder than average temperatures and sporadic rain, according to the Nature and Parks Authority.
Sri Lanka bomber waited at hotel buffet then unleashed devastation
The suicide bomber waited patiently in a queue for the Easter Sunday breakfast buffet at Sri Lanka’s Cinnamon Grand hotel before setting off explosives strapped to his back.
Carrying a plate, the man, who had registered at the hotel the night before as Mohamed Azzam Mohamed, was just about to be served when he set off his devastating strike in the packed restaurant, a manager at the Sri Lankan hotel says.
“There was utter chaos,” says the manager, who speaks to AFP on condition of anonymity as he is not allowed to speak for the company.
The Taprobane restaurant at the hotel was having one of its busiest days of the year for the Easter holiday weekend.
“It was 8:30 am and it was busy. It was families,” the manager tells AFP.
“He came up to the top of the queue and set off the blast,” he adds.
“One of our managers who was welcoming guests was among those killed instantly.”
The bomber also died. Parts of his body were found intact by police and taken away.
Christians mark Easter at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre
Hundreds of pilgrims file into Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus’s resurrection, for Easter celebrations on Sunday.
Catholics and Protestants mark Easter on Sunday, while eastern Orthodox Christians celebrated Palm Sunday, with Easter Sunday coming for them on April 28.
The church, in the Old City of Jerusalem, is built at the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.
A recently renovated ornate shrine within the church surrounds the cave where Jesus is believed to have been interred.
The western and eastern faiths mingle there in a packed crowd.
“Too much of an unruly crowd is not so spiritual,” grumbles Donatella Buhler from Switzerland, there with her children.
Polish pilgrim Matthew Novak is more impressed.
“It’s really different,” he says. “You can feel the spirit of religion.”
Roman Catholic Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa celebrates mass near the shrine and alluded to the pain and violence all around, and to the hope born of faith.
“Each of us brings his or her experience of Easter, of death and resurrection,” he says in his sermon.
“In the tragic situation we are living, it is this hope that comes to the rescue of a faith that is at odds every day with such great violence.”
He does not directly mention Sunday’s series of bomb attacks in Sri Lanka which included strikes on three churches, killing more than 200 people.
No Israeli casualties in Sri Lanka attacks, diplomats confirm
The Foreign Ministry confirms that no Israelis were hurt in the Sri Lanka attacks.
Sri Lanka imposes 12-hour curfew after attacks
Sri Lanka’s government imposes a nationwide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. following a series of blasts in and around the capital that killed at least 190 people.
Shops are closed and streets are deserted in Colombo, the capital, ahead of the curfew Sunday.
At least three churches, three luxury hotels and a guesthouse were among the targets of the Easter Sunday attacks.
SriLankan Airlines is telling passengers booked on flights out of the country that they will be able to fly despite the curfew.
The carrier says in a statement that travelers on all airlines operating out of Bandaranaike International Airport can access the airport by showing their tickets and passports at checkpoints.
The airline says security has been tightened at the airport, and it advises passengers to arrive four hours before their scheduled flights.
Sri Lanka police raise death toll to 207
The death toll in the Sri Lanka attacks rises to 207, according to police.
Israelis in Sri Lanka urged to avoid tourist sites after bombings
Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka are urged to avoid churches and tourist sites, Israel’s Embassy in India tweets.
It also encourages them to “listen to the local security forces, stay away from the scenes of the attacks, and to be attuned to statements in the local media” and to notify their families of their wellbeing.
7 suspects arrested over Sri Lanka bombings as death toll tops 190
The death toll in the Sri Lanka bombings climbs to 190, according to the country’s deputy transport minister.
Sri Lanka’s defense minister says seven suspects have been arrested following the series of blasts.
Measles reported on two flights from Ukraine to Israel
The Health Ministry announces that passengers infected with measles recently traveled to Israel from Ukraine.
The first case was on UIA flight 794 from Kharkov to Tel Aviv that left at 7:15 p.m. on April 11. The second was on UIA flight 777 from Kiev to Tel Aviv that departed on April 13.
Passengers or crew members who show signs of the disease are urged to seek medical care immediately.
Netanyahu condemns ‘murderous attacks’ in Sri Lanka, offers help
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers aid to Sri Lanka following the series of deadly bombings.
Netanyahu “expresses, on behalf of all Israelis, deep shock over the murderous attacks against innocent civilians in Sri Lanka.”
“Israel is ready to aid the authorities in Sri Lanka at this difficult hour,” he continues. “The entire world must unite in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.”
Trump offers Sri Lanka condolences on ‘horrible terrorist attacks’
US President Donald Trump on Sunday offers “heartfelt condolences” to the people of Sri Lanka after a series of deadly explosions at churches and hotels in the island nation killed more than 160 people.
“Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels,” he tweets. “We stand ready to help!”
The US leader erroneously writes that “138 million people” were killed in the attacks. He later appears to have deleted the tweet.
Yair Lapid condemns Poles’ burning of Jewish Judas effigy
Blue and White’s Yair Lapid condemns the residents of a small town in Poland on Friday who reportedly marked Good Friday by making a large doll of Judas Iscariot featuring classic anti-Semitic tropes, beating it up, hanging it from a tree and then burning it.
“The hatred of Jews in Poland continues to poison the atmosphere,” he tweets. “The Poles need to fight anti-Semitism, not pass laws denying their role in the Holocaust. The Netanyahu government needs to stop stammering and unequivocally condemn this.”
Pope urges return of refugees to Syria
Pope Francis urges politicians Sunday to make a new effort to resolve the Syrian conflict and so help ensure the return home of millions of refugees and displaced people.
It is “time for a renewed commitment for a political solution (to) … favour the secure re-entry of the homeless, along with all those who have taken refuge in neighbouring countries, especially Lebanon and Jordan,” Francis says in his traditional Easter Sunday address at the Vatican.
Iran, Lebanon condemn Sri Lanka bombings
Iran’s foreign minister says he is “terribly saddened” by the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that have killed at least 138 people.
Mohammad Javad Zarif tweets that “terrorism is a global menace with no religion: it must be condemned & confronted globally.”
Lebanon’s prime minister calls the attacks “blind terrorism” and offers solidarity to Sri Lanka’s people.
Saad Hariri in a tweet asks for mercy for the “innocent victims” and speedy recovery for the injured.
The series of blasts is the worst violence in Sri Lanka since the South Asian country’s bloody civil war ended a decade ago.
Police say eighth Sri Lanka blast was suicide bomb, killed three
The eighth blast in a string of explosions that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday was carried out by a suicide bomber and killed three police officers, a police source says.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, says the suicide bomber detonated his explosives when police entered a house in a northern suburb of the capital Colombo to carry out a search.
The upper floor of the house collapsed in the blast, killing the police officers. The blast is the latest in a string targeting mostly hotels and churches that have killed around 160 people in a single day.
Deputy AG: Ex-official who quit over misconduct can serve as Likud negotiator
Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber says there are no grounds for disqualifying a former official who in the past resigned from the Prime Minister’s Office over allegations of sexual misconduct from participating in the Likud coalition talks.
She is responding to Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg, who protested the involvement of Natan Eshel.
Zilber, in a legal opinion, says Eshel’s plea bargain did not prevent him from participating in public roles in the future.
Eshel served in the PMO in 2009-2012 and resigned as part of a plea bargain over the allegations, specifically that he had used a surreptitiously placed camera to film under the skirt of a female colleague. He was also accused of accessing her private emails.
No agreement on ultra-Orthodox draft as Yisrael Beytenu, Likud officials meet
Representatives from the Likud and Yisrael Beytenu parties meet as the first round of coalition talks begin.
The meeting is amiable, but does not resolve the outstanding disagreements on the ultra-Orthodox enlistment bill.
In an official statement, Yisrael Beytenu says the meeting is held “in good spirits,” that the party had presented its demands in various areas, and that the teams agreed to hold another meeting soon.
Likud says it has received a long list of demands, many of which had to do with budgets such as pensions for immigrants, as well as fortifications of structures in the north.
“The issues that remains problematic at this stage is the enlistment law — that has no solution at this stage,” Likud says.
Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman is demanding a Defense Ministry-drafted version of the bill be advanced, while the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties say the proposal must be amended.
The coalition talks are expected to continue in earnest only next week, as the religious parties have declined to hold negotiations during the Passover holiday.
