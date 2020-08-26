Stabbing victim named: Shai Ohayon, 39, a father of four

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi visits the Northern Command to discuss last night’s exchange of fire with the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon, the military says.

“The IDF will continue to maintain a high level of readiness to defend the sovereignty of Israel and the security of its citizens as much as necessary,” the military says in a statement.

During the visit, Kohavi meets with the head of the IDF Northern Command Maj. Gen. Amir Baram and the commander of the Galilee Division Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder, as well as other officers from the area. They discuss what occurred during the clash in which a Hezbollah cell opened fire at Israeli troops near the border and the IDF responded with airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, as well as “other developments in the northern region and preparedness for possible scenarios,” the IDF says.

“The chief of staff was impressed by the operational and intelligence capabilities of the troops in the field and commended the troops level of readiness,” the military said.

— Judah Ari Gross