The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
State prosecutors send rare public letter of criticism to their boss over spat with AG
Senior members of the State Prosecutor’s Office have reportedly sent a rare public letter to acting state attorney Dan Eldad, lambasting him over an unprecedented war of words he had yesterday with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
“We are horrified by your conduct, which has no place in an organization with values of integrity, honesty and lawfullness,” write the officials, which include Mandelblit’s and Eldad’s deputies and district prosecutors.
“We have decided to set a precedent and make our voice heard in light of Eldad’s conduct and embarrassing statement.”
Eldad was appointed to the position for a temporary three-month period in February by interim Justice Minister Amir Ohana, a loyalist of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after former state attorney Shai Nitzan concluded his five-year term in December and after Ohana’s previous candidate was rejected by Mandelblit.
Mandelblit also initially opposed Eldad’s appointment, which Ohana made in spite of his reservations, but eventually agreed to it.
Blue and White, Labor sign coalition deal; Peretz to be economy minister
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and Labor chief Amir Peretz have signed a coalition deal, according to Hebrew-language media.
The agreement will see Peretz serve as economy and industry minister in the new unity government, while fellow Labor MK Itzik Shmuli will be welfare minister.
Peretz will be a member of the decision-making security cabinet, and Shmuli will be a member of the ministerial committee for legislation.
A third Labor member, Merav Michaeli, has refused to join the coalition.
US House approves new $483 billion coronavirus stimulus bill
The US House of Representatives has voted to add another nearly half-trillion dollars to efforts to stimulate an economy ravaged by the coronavirus shutdown.
The $483 billion bill, already approved by the Senate and expected to be signed quickly by US President Donald Trump, will replenish funds to support small businesses, finance hospitals and expand COVID-19 testing.
— AFP
IDF intelligence said to estimate coronavirus crisis will last until end of 2021
The IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate is estimating that the Middle East will have to deal with the coronavirus until the end of 2021, according to journalist Ben Caspit of the Maariv daily.
He says the directorate has been intensely analyzing the virus crisis, trying to assess trends that will affect the region in the foreseeable future.
Government set to meet on approving rollback of virus restrictions
A government meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m., when ministers are expected to decide which coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Sunday as the Israeli economy continues to reopen.
Hebrew-language media reports that the education system and open-air markets will likely not resume operations at this time.
The Finance Ministry and the Health Ministry, which have clashed repeatedly on the matter, are reportedly expected to agree on opening more stores, hairdresser salons — with mask and rubber glove requirements — and returning the takeaway option in food stores.
