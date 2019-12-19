Stav Shaffir says she will start own party to run in March

Democratic Camp MK Stav Shaffir tells Army Radio she will run as her own party in the March 2 election, after a nasty split with Meretz.

The former Labor MK and protest leader says her yet-to-be-named party will “sit in any government that respects its values, include that of Likud,” she says, though she rejects teaming up with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“He has corrupted the system,” she says.

She does not say if former general Yair Golan will join her.