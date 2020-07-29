Supreme Court hears appeal against ruling that accused pedophile is fit for extradition hearing

The Supreme Court concludes a hearing on an appeal from Malka Leifer’s attorneys against a lower court decision that found the former high school principal, who is wanted in Australia on 74 charges of child sex abuse, fit to face an extradition hearing.

The panel of three judges accepted the defense’s request at the beginning of the hearing that the session be held behind closed doors and that Leifer be allowed to return to her cell, rather than listening in via videoconference.

No date was given for when the top legal body will hand down its decision on the appeal.

The Jerusalem District Court that deemed her fit for an extradition hearing, which was held last week, will hand down its decision on the matter on September 21.

— Jacob Magid