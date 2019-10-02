Swastika and other graffiti painted on wall of former Krakow Ghetto

WARSAW — Polish police are looking for vandals who painted a swastika and other graffiti on the wall of the former ghetto in Krakow.

The graffiti, drawn with a tar-like substance, was painted over on Tuesday, the same day it was discovered.

A fragment of the ghetto wall is located at Limanowskiego Street in Krakow. On Tuesday morning, the inscription “whores Jews, get the f**k out of Poland” was found on the wall alongside a swastika. Police say they do not yet have a lead on the perpetrators.

“While I was extremely upset to see the hateful graffiti on the ghetto wall, especially on Rosh Hashana, the quick reaction by the city and the police reminded me why Krakow is such a good place to be a Jew,” says Jonathan Ornstein, director of the Jewish Community Center of Krakow.

— JTA