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Syrian authorities say explosion at military site in east killed 11 people

By AFP Today, 3:05 pm
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Syrian authorities say an explosion of unknown origin killed 11 people at a military site in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor on Friday.

“The defense ministry held a funeral procession for 11 of its martyrs, who were killed in an explosion at one of the Syrian Arab Army sites” in Deir Ezzor province, the official SANA news agency says.

The ministry reported on Friday that an explosion at an army site in Deir Ezzor was under investigation.

Firefighters and rescuers headed to the scene of the explosion, state media reported at the time, without immediately providing any casualty figures.

Several such blasts have previously occurred at arms depots in Syria, which is emerging from more than a decade of civil war following the toppling of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

Earlier this month, an explosion at an arms depot in the northwest killed 14 people.

Previously, also in the northwest, a car loaded with ammunition killed at least five people.

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